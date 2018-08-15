Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSG Networks Inc    MSGN

MSG NETWORKS INC (MSGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MSG Networks Inc : MSG Networks Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:44pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / MSG Networks Inc. Class A (NYSE: MSGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-766A485941BB8.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSG NETWORKS INC
02:44pMSG NETWORKS INC : MSG Networks Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:31pMSG Networks Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
08/03MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference ..
GL
07/24Free Technical Insights on Comcast and Three Other Entertainment Stocks
AC
05/03MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
GL
05/02MSG Networks Announces Launch of New eSports Series, “Knicks Gaming,&rd..
GL
04/23MSG : to Host Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call
AQ
04/09New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April..
GL
02/01MSG NETWORKS INC : MSG Networks Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/01MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:31aMSG Networks beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
08/14Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
08/12Madison Square Garden Company Has Enormous Growth Potential - At A Price 
08/12How To Obtain Leverage Without Margin Or Loans 
08/07On The Fence About MSG Networks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 691 M
EBIT 2018 308 M
Net income 2018 266 M
Debt 2018 980 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,10
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capitalization 1 717 M
Chart MSG NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
MSG Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSG NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Greenberg President & Chief Executive Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Bret Richter Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Charles Francis Dolan Director
Hank J. Ratner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSG NETWORKS INC13.83%1 717
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 325
TOHO CO LTD-14.47%5 773
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 740
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 341
CHINA FILM CO LTD-12.08%3 701
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.