Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSG Networks Inc    MSGN

MSG NETWORKS INC (MSGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

Fiscal 2019 second quarter revenues of $192.9 million
Fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income of $78.4 million
Fiscal 2019 second quarter adjusted operating income of $85.8 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, MSG Networks Inc. generated revenues of $192.9 million, an increase of 6% as compared with the prior year period.  In addition, the Company generated operating income of $78.4 million, adjusted operating income of $85.8 million and net income of $43.8 million.(1)

President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, "We delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by increases in both affiliate and advertising revenues.  Our exclusive live sports programming drew increased interest from existing and new advertisers and advertising categories, and we continued to benefit from strong affiliate relationships and digital distribution.  Looking ahead, we remain focused on capitalizing on our unique live content to create long-term shareholder value."

Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results   
(In thousands, except per share data)

 		 Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 
  2018 
Revenues $192,914  
Operating income 78,350  
Adjusted operating income 85,761  
Net Income 43,838  
Diluted EPS $0.58  
    
  1. See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations
Fiscal 2019 second quarter total revenues of $192.9 million increased 6%, or $11.7 million, as compared with the prior year period.  Affiliation fee revenue increased $7.8 million, primarily due to higher affiliation rates, partially offset by the impact of a low single-digit percentage decrease in subscribers versus the prior year period.  Advertising revenue increased $3.5 million, primarily due to higher sales generated from live professional sports programming.  Other revenues increased $0.5 million as compared with the prior year period.

Direct operating expenses of $81.5 million increased 3%, or $2.6 million, as compared with the prior year period.  The increase was primarily due to higher rights fees expense, mainly a result of annual contractual rate increases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $31.3 million increased 29%, or $7.0 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing costs, employee compensation and related benefits (including share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher advertising sales commissions.

Operating income of $78.4 million increased 4%, or $2.8 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses.

Adjusted operating income of $85.8 million increased 4%, or $3.0 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses.

About MSG Networks Inc.
MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.  This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 150 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits and 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses.  Because it is based upon operating income, adjusted operating income also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the Company without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

We believe adjusted operating income is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company.  Adjusted operating income and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income measures as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators.  Adjusted operating income should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income, please see page 6 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow (“Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, both of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.  The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall ability to generate liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is generated for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors for comparison of the Company’s generation of liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.  For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, please see page 8 of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns
Communications
(212) 465-6442		Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations
(212) 465-6072		 

Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.msgnetworks.com
Conference call dial-in number is 877-883-0832 / Conference ID Number 9083646
Conference call replay number is 855-859-2056 / Conference ID Number 9083646 until February 12, 2019

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Revenues  $192,914  $181,222  $357,378  $338,678 
Direct operating expenses  81,470  78,902  148,125  141,993 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  31,294  24,311  48,197  39,872 
Depreciation and amortization  1,800  2,423  3,845  4,874 
Operating income  78,350  75,586  157,211  151,939 
Other income (expense):        
Interest income  1,422  999  3,014  1,877 
Interest expense  (11,693) (10,242) (23,615) (20,885)
Other components of net periodic benefit cost  (413) (407) (818) (814)
  (10,684) (9,650) (21,419) (19,822)
Income from operations before income taxes  67,666  65,936  135,792  132,117 
Income tax benefit (expense)  (23,828) 89,632  (45,024) 64,608 
Net income  $43,838  $155,568  $90,768  $196,725 
Earnings per share:        
Basic        
Net income  $0.58  $2.06  $1.21  $2.61 
Diluted        
Net income  $0.58  $2.05  $1.2  $2.6 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  75,079  75,458  74,987  75,371 
Diluted  75,737  75,756  75,715  75,768 
  


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME
TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

  • Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods.
  • Depreciation and amortization.  This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.
                 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Operating income  $78,350  $75,586  $157,211  $151,939 
Share-based compensation expense  5,611  4,798  9,287  7,719 
Depreciation and amortization  1,800  2,423  3,845  4,874 
Adjusted operating income  $85,761  $82,807  $170,343  $164,532 
  

 

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
     
  December 31,
 2018		 June 30,
 2018
ASSETS (unaudited)  
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents $174,624  $205,343 
Accounts receivable, net 108,960  110,657 
Related party receivables, net 20,788  12,100 
Prepaid income taxes 4,080  1,134 
Prepaid expenses 6,124  4,489 
Other current assets 5,910  4,719 
Total current assets 320,486  338,442 
Property and equipment, net 9,524  10,029 
Amortizable intangible assets, net 35,473  37,203 
Goodwill 424,508  424,508 
Other assets 40,422  39,430 
Total assets $830,413  $849,612 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY    
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $622  $1,460 
Related party payables 1,035  785 
Current portion of long-term debt 85,539  72,414 
Income taxes payable 6,027  8,460 
Accrued liabilities:    
Employee related costs 10,918  15,342 
Other accrued liabilities 9,600  8,129 
Deferred revenue 1,906  4,626 
Total current liabilities 115,647  111,216 
Long-term debt, net of current portion 993,685  1,118,017 
Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 25,835  28,170 
Other employee related costs 4,771  4,560 
Other liabilities 4,063  3,974 
Deferred tax liability 248,444  241,417 
Total liabilities 1,392,445  1,507,354 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders' Deficiency:    
Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 360,000 shares authorized; 61,287 and 61,017 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively		 643  643 
Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 90,000 shares authorized; 13,589 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 136  136 
Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 45,000 shares authorized; none outstanding    
Additional paid-in capital 1,116  4,067 
Treasury stock, at cost 2,972 and 3,242 shares as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively (179,561) (195,881)
Accumulated deficit (377,828) (460,007)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,538) (6,700)
Total stockholders' deficiency (562,032) (657,742)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $830,413  $849,612 


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
(Dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  
Summary Data from the Statements of Cash Flows 
  Six Months Ended
  December 31,
  2018 2017
Net cash provided by operating activities $90,455  $101,972 
Net cash used in investing activities (3,674) (871)
Net cash used in financing activities (117,500) (40,273)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (30,719) 60,828 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 205,343  141,087 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $174,624  $201,915 
     
  

Free Cash Flow

 Six Months Ended
 December 31,
  2018
 2017
Net cash provided by operating activities  $90,455  $101,972 
Less: Capital expenditures (1,674) (871)
Free cash flow $88,781  $101,101 
     

Capitalization

   
  December 31, 2018
     
Cash and cash equivalents $174,624 
Credit facility debt(a) 1,083,750 
Net debt $909,126 
   
Reconciliation of operating income to AOI for trailing twelve-month period(b)  
Operating Income $318,430 
Share-based compensation expense 15,547 
Depreciation and amortization 8,309 
Adjusted operating income $342,286 
   
Leverage ratio(c)    2.7x 
 
 
(a) Represents aggregate principal amount of the debt outstanding.
(b) Represents reported adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve months.
(c) Represents net debt divided by annualized adjusted operating income, which differs from the covenant calculation contained in the Company's credit facility.

 

MSG_NETWORKS_LOGO_Color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSG NETWORKS INC
07:31aMSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
01/22MSG : to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
AQ
2018MSG : & William Hill Enter Into Integrated Sponsorship For New Jersey Devils Bro..
AQ
2018MSG : Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
2018MSG NETWORKS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Conference Call
GL
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Tumbles More Than 240 Points Amid Reignited Turkish-lira..
DJ
2018MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
2018MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference ..
GL
2018MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 716 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 193 M
Debt 2019 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,88
P/E ratio 2020 8,25
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 1 721 M
Chart MSG NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
MSG Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSG NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Greenberg President & Chief Executive Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Bret Richter Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Charles Francis Dolan Director
Hank J. Ratner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSG NETWORKS INC-2.38%1 721
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO4.51%0
TOHO CO LTD3.97%0
CHINA FILM CO LTD9.78%0
SHOCHIKU CO., LTD.7.15%0
VHQ MEDIA HOLDINGS LTD2.20%0
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.