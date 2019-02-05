MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

Fiscal 2019 second quarter revenues of $192.9 million

Fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income of $78.4 million

Fiscal 2019 second quarter adjusted operating income of $85.8 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, MSG Networks Inc. generated revenues of $192.9 million, an increase of 6% as compared with the prior year period. In addition, the Company generated operating income of $78.4 million, adjusted operating income of $85.8 million and net income of $43.8 million.(1)

President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, "We delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by increases in both affiliate and advertising revenues. Our exclusive live sports programming drew increased interest from existing and new advertisers and advertising categories, and we continued to benefit from strong affiliate relationships and digital distribution. Looking ahead, we remain focused on capitalizing on our unique live content to create long-term shareholder value."

Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Revenues $ 192,914 Operating income 78,350 Adjusted operating income 85,761 Net Income 43,838 Diluted EPS $ 0.58

See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

Fiscal 2019 second quarter total revenues of $192.9 million increased 6%, or $11.7 million, as compared with the prior year period. Affiliation fee revenue increased $7.8 million, primarily due to higher affiliation rates, partially offset by the impact of a low single-digit percentage decrease in subscribers versus the prior year period. Advertising revenue increased $3.5 million, primarily due to higher sales generated from live professional sports programming. Other revenues increased $0.5 million as compared with the prior year period.

Direct operating expenses of $81.5 million increased 3%, or $2.6 million, as compared with the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher rights fees expense, mainly a result of annual contractual rate increases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $31.3 million increased 29%, or $7.0 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing costs, employee compensation and related benefits (including share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher advertising sales commissions.

Operating income of $78.4 million increased 4%, or $2.8 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses.

Adjusted operating income of $85.8 million increased 4%, or $3.0 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports, with more than 150 New York Emmy Awards over the past 10 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits and 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses. Because it is based upon operating income, adjusted operating income also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the Company without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

We believe adjusted operating income is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income measures as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income, please see page 6 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow (“Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, both of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall ability to generate liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is generated for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors for comparison of the Company’s generation of liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, please see page 8 of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 192,914 $ 181,222 $ 357,378 $ 338,678 Direct operating expenses 81,470 78,902 148,125 141,993 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,294 24,311 48,197 39,872 Depreciation and amortization 1,800 2,423 3,845 4,874 Operating income 78,350 75,586 157,211 151,939 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,422 999 3,014 1,877 Interest expense (11,693 ) (10,242 ) (23,615 ) (20,885 ) Other components of net periodic benefit cost (413 ) (407 ) (818 ) (814 ) (10,684 ) (9,650 ) (21,419 ) (19,822 ) Income from operations before income taxes 67,666 65,936 135,792 132,117 Income tax benefit (expense) (23,828 ) 89,632 (45,024 ) 64,608 Net income $ 43,838 $ 155,568 $ 90,768 $ 196,725 Earnings per share: Basic Net income $ 0.58 $ 2.06 $ 1.21 $ 2.61 Diluted Net income $ 0.58 $ 2.05 $ 1.2 $ 2.6 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,079 75,458 74,987 75,371 Diluted 75,737 75,756 75,715 75,768



ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income $ 78,350 $ 75,586 $ 157,211 $ 151,939 Share-based compensation expense 5,611 4,798 9,287 7,719 Depreciation and amortization 1,800 2,423 3,845 4,874 Adjusted operating income $ 85,761 $ 82,807 $ 170,343 $ 164,532

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,624 $ 205,343 Accounts receivable, net 108,960 110,657 Related party receivables, net 20,788 12,100 Prepaid income taxes 4,080 1,134 Prepaid expenses 6,124 4,489 Other current assets 5,910 4,719 Total current assets 320,486 338,442 Property and equipment, net 9,524 10,029 Amortizable intangible assets, net 35,473 37,203 Goodwill 424,508 424,508 Other assets 40,422 39,430 Total assets $ 830,413 $ 849,612 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 622 $ 1,460 Related party payables 1,035 785 Current portion of long-term debt 85,539 72,414 Income taxes payable 6,027 8,460 Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 10,918 15,342 Other accrued liabilities 9,600 8,129 Deferred revenue 1,906 4,626 Total current liabilities 115,647 111,216 Long-term debt, net of current portion 993,685 1,118,017 Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 25,835 28,170 Other employee related costs 4,771 4,560 Other liabilities 4,063 3,974 Deferred tax liability 248,444 241,417 Total liabilities 1,392,445 1,507,354 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Deficiency: Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 360,000 shares authorized; 61,287 and 61,017 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 643 643 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 90,000 shares authorized; 13,589 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 136 136 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 45,000 shares authorized; none outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 1,116 4,067 Treasury stock, at cost 2,972 and 3,242 shares as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively (179,561 ) (195,881 ) Accumulated deficit (377,828 ) (460,007 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,538 ) (6,700 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (562,032 ) (657,742 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 830,413 $ 849,612





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Summary Data from the Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 90,455 $ 101,972 Net cash used in investing activities (3,674 ) (871 ) Net cash used in financing activities (117,500 ) (40,273 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (30,719 ) 60,828 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 205,343 141,087 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 174,624 $ 201,915

Free Cash Flow

Six Months Ended December 31, 2018

2017

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 90,455 $ 101,972 Less: Capital expenditures (1,674 ) (871 ) Free cash flow $ 88,781 $ 101,101

Capitalization

December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,624 Credit facility debt(a) 1,083,750 Net debt $ 909,126 Reconciliation of operating income to AOI for trailing twelve-month period (b) Operating Income $ 318,430 Share-based compensation expense 15,547 Depreciation and amortization 8,309 Adjusted operating income $ 342,286 Leverage ratio(c) 2.7x (a) Represents aggregate principal amount of the debt outstanding. (b) Represents reported adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve months. (c) Represents net debt divided by annualized adjusted operating income, which differs from the covenant calculation contained in the Company's credit facility.



