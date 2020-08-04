MTBC Announces New Partnership with Lake Health Alliance to Expand Delivery of Software and Services

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced a new, value-added reseller relationship with Lake Health Alliance . Lake Health Alliance is a medical software sales and services organization that identifies strategic opportunities for its partners, delivering revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management, and medical billing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. This relationship seeks to expand the reach of MTBC’s RCM services as well as its talkEHR and CareCloud software platforms.

“Lake Health Alliance is an ideal reseller and partner for MTBC,” said Karl Johnson, Division President, MTBC Force. “They will deliver MTBC’s valuable tools and personalized support services to a fresh group of practices, to drive practice growth and success.”

As part of this new relationship, MTBC will provide Lake Health Alliance’s clients with award-winning clinical and financial software as well as comprehensive RCM services. Lake Health Alliance leverages partnerships with industry leaders to provide health organizations with a one-stop-shop for only the “best-in-class” software and solutions. The company has worked to help health organizations and practice groups become more efficient, effective, and profitable, and this agreement with MTBC enables them to continue delivering on that mission.

“Our clients are seeking an ever-increasing level of sophistication in the software and RCM services they buy from us,” said Kevin Ehling, CEO, Lake Health Alliance. “We believe that MTBC’s software, platforms, and billing expertise provide that extra level of sophistication and are exactly what our clients are looking for. We have carefully selected MTBC as a partner because they share our passion for excellence. Their comprehensive software tools and competitive pricing are an excellent match for our target market.”

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

