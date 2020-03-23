MTBC : DEFA14A

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING MTBC, Inc. Form: DEFA14A Date Filed: 2020-03-23 Corporate Issuer CIK: 1582982 © Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

MTBC, Inc. 7 Clyde Road Somerset, NJ 08873 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials For The Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held On May 19, 2020 ACCESSING YOUR PROXY MATERIALS ONLINE The following Proxy Materials are available to you to review at: https://ir.mtbc.com/MTBC/sec_filings the Company's 2020 Proxy Statement (including all attachments thereto),

2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Company,

10-K of the Company, the Proxy Card, and

any amendments to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to stockholders. ONLINE VOTING To vote your proxy electronically, please go to www.vstocktransfer.com/proxy You must reference your 12-digit control number listed below. REQUESTING A PAPER COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS Have this notice available when you request a paper copy of the proxy materials: By telephone please call (toll free) 1-855-987-8625, or By email at: vote@vstocktransfer.com Please include the company name and your account number in the subject line. CONTROL # AC:ACCT9999

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 19, 2020 TIME 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 PURPOSE To amend MTBC, Inc.'s (the "Company") Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of the Company's Common Stock issuable under the plan from 2,851,000 shares to 4,851,000 shares.

To amend the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock issuable under the plan from 300,000 shares to 600,000 shares.

To elect to the Board of Directors the following nominees presented by the Board: A. Hadi Chaudhry, John N. Daly, Mahmud Haq and Cameron P. Munter.

To consider and act on such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting on any postponement(s) or adjustment(s) thereof. DOCUMENTS This Notice is only an overview of the Proxy Statement and proxy card included in this mailing which is also available at https://ir.mtbc.com/MTBC/sec_filings. The Notice of Internet Availability will be mailed to shareholders on or about March 26, 2020. PLACE 7 Clyde Road, Somerset, NJ 08873. You can obtain directions to the meeting by visiting https://ir.mtbc.com/MTBC/corporate_governance. CONTINGENT VIRTUAL MEETING Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will monitor the need to conduct the Annual Meeting solely by means of remote communication. In that event, we will announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate and inspect a list of shareholders of record will be set forth in a press release issued by the Company and available at https://ir.mtbc.com/MTBC/press_releases?template=mtbc. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please check our website one week prior to the meeting. As always, you are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting. RECORD DATE Owners of shares of the Company's Common Stock, as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, will receive notice of and be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments. VOTING Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please mark, sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. You may revoke your proxy by filing with the Secretary of the Company a written revocation or by submitting a duly executed proxy bearing a later date. If you are present at the Annual Meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person on each matter brought before the Annual Meeting. You may also vote over the Internet using the Internet address on the proxy card. To be considered, all votes must be received by midnight on May 12, 2020. Kimberly Grant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Dated: March 26, 2020