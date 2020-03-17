Log in
MTBC to Provide 24/7 Support to Providers In Face of COVID-19 Emergency

03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced its commitment to its client base by providing 24/7 customer service, live patient and provider support to all providers that wish to use MTBC’s proprietary telehealth solution talkPHR integrated with MTBC’s talkEHR.

“At MTBC, we’re committed to empowering every physician with the technology and support they need to deliver optimal care, which is why we added telehealth capabilities to MTBC’s platform over the last six months. Connecting doctors with their patients remotely is not only good medicine during a pandemic, it is something that should be a standard care for many types of routine follow-up visits.” said Jonathan Bertman, MD, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer for MTBC and Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Brown University. He continued, “The more patients that can be seen remotely, evaluated remotely, and cared for remotely, the better our healthcare system as a whole will function during this pandemic.”

“We are equipped and ready to provide the support our providers need to enable them to provide them with the tools they need to deliver quality patient care during this pandemic,” said Shruti Patel, President, Telehealth Division, MTBC. She continued, “As more individuals reduce their travel and limit their time in public spaces, we’re helping to ensure that clinicians can continue to conduct visits with their patients, without disruption as well as ensure the safety and health of patients.”

To learn more, call (844) 482-5563 or sign up for the talkPHR telehealth solution and begin using it today, by visiting https://learningcenter.mtbc.com/telehealth-solution.

talkPHR and talkEHR are trademarks of MTBC, Inc.

About MTBC
MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.” 

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc. 
bkorn@mtbc.com

Telehealth Contact:
Seth Loonan
Product Marketing Manager
MTBC, Inc.
sloonan@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
(214) 597-8200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
