MTBC Announces Expanded First Half 2020 Tradeshow Schedule

“As we endeavor during 2020 to surpass our historical 35% CAGR, we believe that our presence at strategically selected tradeshows enables us to market our full suite of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions to our target market, while developing new channel partnerships,” said Al Nardi, MTBC’s VP Strategic Initiatives. He continued, “We look forward to another year of rapid growth, as we have achieved every year since our IPO in 2014, and we attribute some of our growth to our presence at these tradeshows.”

MTBC’s U.S. sales and marketing team, which is now more than five times larger than it was during Q1 2019 and includes team members from its CareCloud subsidiary, anticipates attending the following conferences over the next five months. The schedule may be adjusted based upon new opportunities and scheduling needs. To learn more or schedule a time to talk or meet, please contact Al Nardi at anardi@mtbc.com or 732.873.5133 x.141.

Texas Orthopedic Association February 6-8, 2020 San Antonio, TX CSA Winter Anesthesia February 8-12, 2020 Grand Wailea, HI MGMA 2020 Financial Conference March 5-7, 2020 Nashville, TN HIMSS 2020 March 9-13, 2020 Orlando, FL ACHE Congress on Health March 23-26, 2020 Chicago, IL CSA Annual Anesthesia April 2-5, 2020 San Diego, CA MGMA 2020 Operations Conferences April 16-18, 2020 Phoenix, AZ AAOE 2020 May 2-5, 2020 San Diego, CA ATA2020 Telehealth May 3-5, 2020 Phoenix, AZ MGMA 2020 Data Conference May 14-16, 2020 Indianapolis, IN UCSF Pathology Conference May 21-23, 2020 San Francisco, CA NJ MGMA June 3-5, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ HFMA 2020 June 28-July 1, 2020 San Antonio, TX

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

