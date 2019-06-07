Log in
MTBC's Announces Upcoming Tradeshows

06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it will be exhibiting at various upcoming tradeshows and welcomes the opportunity to meet with interested attendees.

“Our presence at these tradeshows gives us the opportunity to market our full suite of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, as well as develop new channel partnerships,” said Al Nardi, MTBC’s VP Strategic Innovations. He continued, “historically, tradeshows have helped us make important connections that we’ve leveraged to grow our business, so we look forward to these important opportunities.”

MTBC just recently exhibited at the AAOE Annual Conference on May 5-8, 2019, in Southern California, the LARS Spring Conference in Los Angeles, California on June 1-2, 2019 and is currently at MGMA at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and will be at CHIA in Indian Wells, California from June 9 – June 12, 2019 and NCARBM in Hilton Head, South Carolina from June 25-29, 2019. MTBC will be announcing its tradeshow schedule for the balance of 2019 later this month on its website. To learn more or schedule a time to talk or meet, please call 732.873.5133 x.141 or email anardi@mtbc.com

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
(214) 597-8200

© GlobeNewswire 2019
