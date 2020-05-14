MTI : Notice Concerning Posting of Extraordinary Income, Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year and Revisions to Full-Year Results Forecasts

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the 'Company') announces that the Company will post extraordinary income as stated below for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020).

In addition, the Company announces that the Company will revise the forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 and revise the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 announced on February 3, 2020.

Please download the PDF version in detail.

PDF