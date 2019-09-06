Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MTI Ltd.    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTI : Notice of Conversion of MNES INC. into an Equity-Method Associated Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:47am EDT

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the 'Company') announces that it will invest in a third party allotment of new shares by MNES Inc. (hereinafter 'MNES') After this allotment, MNES will become an equity-method associated company of the Company (MTI's shareholder ratio: 22.76%).

・Business description of MNES：
Notification of Telecommunications Business submitted
Retailing and Renting of Specially Controlled Medical Devices, and more

・Date of MTI's Board of Directors' resolution: September 6, 2019
・Date of state acquisition: September 20, 2019 (Scheduled)

Details of English translation will be updated soon.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTI LTD.
05:47aMTI : Notice of Conversion of MNES INC. into an Equity-Method Associated Company
PU
04/26MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2019
PU
2018MTI : DLTa21 Announces Strategic Investment by MTI Ltd. and Private Placement of..
AQ
2018MTI : Summary of Financial Results for FY2018
PU
2018MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2018
PU
2018MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2018
PU
2018MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q1 FY2018
PU
2017MTI : Summary of Financial Results for FY2017
PU
2017MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2017
PU
2017MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2017
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 27 000 M
EBIT 2019 2 960 M
Net income 2019 2 390 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 38 601 M
Chart MTI LTD.
Duration : Period :
MTI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTI LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 770,00  JPY
Last Close Price 705,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Maeta President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Okino Senior Executive Officer, GM-Legal & Finance
Hiroshi Izumi Director, VP & Senior Head-Compliance Promotions
Keisuke Ryuman Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Katsunori Osawa Managing Director & GM-Corporate Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTI LTD.18.09%361
ACCENTURE41.47%127 103
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.93%124 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.94%115 718
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.15%75 189
VMWARE, INC.6.05%60 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group