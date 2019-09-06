MTI : Notice of Conversion of MNES INC. into an Equity-Method Associated Company

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the 'Company') announces that it will invest in a third party allotment of new shares by MNES Inc. (hereinafter 'MNES') After this allotment, MNES will become an equity-method associated company of the Company (MTI's shareholder ratio: 22.76%).
・Business description of MNES：
Notification of Telecommunications Business submitted
Retailing and Renting of Specially Controlled Medical Devices, and more
・Date of MTI's Board of Directors' resolution: September 6, 2019
・Date of state acquisition: September 20, 2019 (Scheduled)
Details of English translation will be updated soon.
Disclaimer
