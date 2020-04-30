MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2020

(Figures less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the six months ended March 31, 2020

(October 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Unit:Millions of yen)

（Percentages represent year-on-year changes）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020 12,946

（7.1%） 1,446

（11.5%） 1,310

（17.0%） 1,246

44.7% First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019 13,932

（8.1%） 1,635

19.2% 1,577

19.0% 860

(25.4%)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended March 31, 2020 ： 934 million yen yoy(74.1%)

Six months ended March 31, 2019 ： 536 million yen yoy(59.2%)

(Unit:Yen)

Net income

per share Net income

per share-diluted First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020 22.80 22.80 First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019 15.74 15.73

Consolidated financial position

(Unit:Millions of yen)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of March 31, 2020 31,845 22,857 64.0 ％ As of September 30,2019 27,479 21,794 72.3 ％

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020 ： 20,382 million yen

As of September 30, 2019 ： 19,866 million yen

2. Dividends

(Unit:Yen)

End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter Year end Annual Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 － 8.00 － 8.00 16.00 Fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 － 8.00 Fiscal year ending

September 30, 2020 (forecast) － 8.00 16.00

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast for during this period : No

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020

(October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020)

(Unit:Millions of yen)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share Full year 26,000

（4.1%） 2,500

（15.5%） 2,400

（23.4%） 1,700

(12.7%) 31.11

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes



The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.