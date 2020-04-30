MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2020

(Figures less than one million yen are omitted)
1. Consolidated business results for the six months ended March 31, 2020
(October 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)
(Unit:Millions of yen)
（Percentages represent year-on-year changes）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020
12,946
（7.1%）
1,446
（11.5%）
1,310
（17.0%）
1,246
44.7%
First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019
13,932
（8.1%）
1,635
19.2%
1,577
19.0%
860
(25.4%)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended March 31, 2020 ： 934 million yen yoy(74.1%)
Six months ended March 31, 2019 ： 536 million yen yoy(59.2%)
(Unit:Yen)
Net income
per share
Net income
per share-diluted
First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020
22.80
22.80
First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019
15.74
15.73
Consolidated financial position
(Unit:Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of March 31, 2020
31,845
22,857
64.0％
As of September 30,2019
27,479
21,794
72.3％
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020 ： 20,382 million yen
As of September 30, 2019 ： 19,866 million yen
2. Dividends
(Unit:Yen)
End of first quarter
End of second quarter
End of third quarter
Year end
Annual
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
－
8.00
－
8.00
16.00
Fiscal year ending September 30, 2020
－
8.00
Fiscal year ending
September 30, 2020 (forecast)
－
8.00
16.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast for during this period : No
3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020
(October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020)
(Unit:Millions of yen)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net income per share
Full year
26,000
（4.1%）
2,500
（15.5%）
2,400
（23.4%）
1,700
(12.7%)
31.11
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes
The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.