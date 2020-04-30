Log in
MTI LTD.

(9438)
MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q2 FY2020

04/30/2020 | 02:17am EDT

(Figures less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the six months ended March 31, 2020

(October 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Unit:Millions of yen)
（Percentages represent year-on-year changes）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent
First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020 12,946
（7.1%） 		1,446
（11.5%） 		1,310
（17.0%） 		1,246
44.7%
First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019 13,932
（8.1%） 		1,635
19.2% 		1,577
19.0% 		860
(25.4%)

(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended March 31, 2020　：　 934 million yen yoy(74.1%)
Six months ended March 31, 2019　：　 536 million yen yoy(59.2%)

(Unit:Yen)

Net income
per share 		Net income
per share-diluted
First half of fiscal year ending September 30,2020 22.80 22.80
First half of fiscal year ended September 30,2019 15.74 15.73

Consolidated financial position

(Unit:Millions of yen)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio
As of March 31, 2020 31,845 22,857 64.0
As of September 30,2019 27,479 21,794 72.3

(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020　：　20,382 million yen
As of September 30, 2019 ：　19,866 million yen

2. Dividends

(Unit:Yen)

End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter Year end Annual
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 8.00 8.00 16.00
Fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 8.00
Fiscal year ending
September 30, 2020 (forecast) 		8.00 16.00

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast for during this period : No

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020

(October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020)

(Unit:Millions of yen)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share
Full year 26,000
（4.1%） 		2,500
（15.5%） 		2,400
（23.4%） 		1,700
(12.7%) 		31.11

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes


The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 06:17:09 UTC
