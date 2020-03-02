Log in
MTN Group Limited    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
MTN : 2019 Nigerian Unit Pretax Profit Lower; Coronavirus Impact Acknowledged

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST

By Sabela Ojea

MTN Group Ltd. said Monday that pretax profit for its Nigerian business was lower in 2019, and that it is optimistic for 2020 after increasing its active data subscribers and 4G coverage.

The South African telecommunications company said that its unit in Nigeria made a pretax profit for 2019 of 290.1 billion Nigerian naira ($791.5 million) from NGN309.6 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics--rose to NGN629.9 billion from NGN524.4 billion, it said.

Earnings per share rose 39% to NGN9,900, it said.

The board proposed a total dividend for the year of 7.92 Nigerian kobo per share--in line with its dividend policy.

The company also said that is "acknowledges the outbreak of coronavirus world-wide and its potential impact" on the supply chain. It is now exploring multiple scenarios in order to mitigate the impact.

Regarding its dispute with the country's attorney general of federation on the adequacy of taxes and duties paid, it said that it has discontinued the legal action against the AGF following the transfer to the "relevant authorities."

"Despite a challenging operating environment, we continued to deliver double-digit growth in service revenue in line with our medium-term guidance," MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Ferdi Moolman said.

Write to sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGF A/S -0.67% 0.59 Delayed Quote.56.50%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -2.52% 78.39 End-of-day quote.-1.41%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 150 B
EBIT 2019 30 347 M
Net income 2019 9 352 M
Debt 2019 76 186 M
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 107,18  ZAR
Last Close Price 73,70  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Shuter Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.41%8 441
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.33%61 816
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.60%39 387
CELLNEX TELECOM14.33%18 581
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 051
TELE2 AB (PUBL)2.65%9 945
