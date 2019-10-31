MTN : 3Q Ebitda Grew 12% on Higher Service Revenue, Margin

By Adria Calatayud



MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said its third-quarter Ebitda grew 12% on higher service revenue and margin, and that it was in advanced talks to sell stake in its joint ventures in Ghana and Uganda.

Service revenue was up 9.6% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, the South Africa-based telecommunications group said Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin was 41.1%.

In the third quarter, MTN added 3.5 million new subscribers, bringing its total to 243.7 million. Data subscribers increased by 4.7 million to 87.0 million, the company said.

"MTN grew service revenue and Ebitda in the third quarter, despite challenging trading conditions. This was supported by solid commercial momentum and operational execution in most of our markets," Chief Executive Rob Shuter said.

The company said it is in advanced talks to sell its 49% holdings in ATC joint ventures in Ghana and Uganda, valued at between 7 billion and 8 billion South African rand ($479.3 million-$547.7 million).

