MTN Group Expects 1st Half EPS to Soar on Tower JV Sales

By Adria Calatayud



MTN Group Ltd. said Friday that it expects earnings per share for the first half of 2020 to more than double on year, boosted by gains on the disposal of the ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana tower joint ventures.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said EPS for the first six months of the year is expected to be at least 3.45 South African rand (21 U.S. cents) higher than in the year-earlier period, resulting in an EPS of at least ZAR5.92. For the first half of 2019, the company reported an EPS of ZAR2.47.

This includes gains of ZAR3.41 on the disposal, MTN said.

Headline EPS is expected to at least double on year to be greater than ZAR3.90 compared with ZAR1.95 in the year-earlier period, the company said.

