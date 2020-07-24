Log in
MTN Group Limited    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/23
59.97 ZAR   -2.19%
MTN Group Expects 1st Half EPS to Soar on Tower JV Sales
DJ
MTN Group, MTN Nigeria, IHS Amend Service Agreement
DJ
Swisscom, Belgium's Proximus confirm talks over sale of BICS stakes
RE
MTN Group Expects 1st Half EPS to Soar on Tower JV Sales

07/24/2020 | 01:33am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

MTN Group Ltd. said Friday that it expects earnings per share for the first half of 2020 to more than double on year, boosted by gains on the disposal of the ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana tower joint ventures.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said EPS for the first six months of the year is expected to be at least 3.45 South African rand (21 U.S. cents) higher than in the year-earlier period, resulting in an EPS of at least ZAR5.92. For the first half of 2019, the company reported an EPS of ZAR2.47.

This includes gains of ZAR3.41 on the disposal, MTN said.

Headline EPS is expected to at least double on year to be greater than ZAR3.90 compared with ZAR1.95 in the year-earlier period, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.47% 471.61 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.01% 1720.65 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -2.19% 59.97 End-of-day quote.-27.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 157.39 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 169 B 10 156 M 10 156 M
Net income 2020 11 834 M 711 M 711 M
Net Debt 2020 110 B 6 600 M 6 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
Yield 2020 9,10%
Capitalization 108 B 6 522 M 6 478 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 79,73 ZAR
Last Close Price 59,97 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Shuter Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-27.30%6 522
SOFTBANK CORP.-3.70%62 281
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED24.42%41 648
CELLNEX TELECOM58.41%25 066
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-2.98%10 272
SAFARICOM PLC-12.70%9 919
