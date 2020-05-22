MTN Group Receives Significant Dissent in Remuneration Policy Resolutions

By Adriano Marchese

MTN Group Ltd. said Friday that a number of resolutions on its remuneration policy were voted against by more than 25% at its annual general meeting.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said that the nonbinding advisory vote on the company's remuneration policy received 59.7% in favor, while the advisory vote on the company's remuneration implementation report received 66.8%

Additionally, the company said only 76.27% of shareholders voted in favor of the special resolution for the proposed approval of remuneration payable to nonexecutive directors.

The company said an invitation will be extended to the dissenting shareholders to engage with the company.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com