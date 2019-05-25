Log in
MTN Group Limited

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTNJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/24
100.3 ZAR   +0.15%
05:40aMTN : Nigeria listing being investigated by Nigerian financial crimes agency
RE
05/22MTN : NSE Defends MTN's Listing As Market Awaits SEC Findings
AQ
05/20MTN : Real Owners of MTN Nigeria Revealed
AQ
News 
MTN : Nigeria listing being investigated by Nigerian financial crimes agency

MTN : Nigeria listing being investigated by Nigerian financial crimes agency

05/25/2019 | 05:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria said on Saturday it is under investigation by the Nigerian financial crimes agency over its listing last week, although it "has not been accused of any wrongdoing" by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The listing of MTN Nigeria, a unit of South African telecoms firm MTN Group, made it the second-largest firm on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and since then its share price has risen from 90 naira to 140 naira.

A spokesman for Nigeria's financial crimes agency was not immediately available for comment.

"We received all regulatory approvals required to list our shares," MTN Nigeria said in a statement. "We are co-operating fully with the authorities."

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alexander Smith)

Income Statement Evolution
