Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  MTN Group Limited    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/16
61.65 ZAR   +6.48%
05:31aSwisscom, Belgium's Proximus confirm talks over sale of BICS stakes
RE
04:13aSwisscom Mulls Potential Sale of BICS Shares
DJ
07/08PRESS RELEASE : 2020 MTN Business App of the Year Awards and New App Academy
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swisscom, Belgium's Proximus confirm talks over sale of BICS stakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss telecoms group Swisscom is seen at an office building, in Zurich

Switzerland's Swisscom and Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus said on Friday that talks were under way on the sale of a majority stake in their venture whose equipment handles global calls, text and Internet traffic.

Switzerland's Swisscom and Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus said on Friday that talks were under way on the sale of a majority stake in their venture whose equipment handles global calls, text and Internet traffic.

Swisscom may sell its 22.4% stake in Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS), while Proximus confirmed separately it may reduce its nearly 58% holding in the BICS venture to 49%. Both said in statements that a transaction with potential investors is not assured.

South Africa's MTN Group Ltd, the largest mobile operator of Africa and the Middle East, is also a minority owner in BICS, whose telecom cables and satellites handle calls, text messages and Internet traffic across the world.

BICS revenue fell 3.4% to $1.3 billion euros in 2019, with operating profit also slipping, as the unit was hurt by erosion in BICS's traditional voice services.

"Swisscom confirms that the shareholders of BICS (Belgacom International Carrier Services) are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares. As part of the potential transaction, Swisscom explores the sale of its 22.4% participation in BICS," said Swisscom, whose shares are nearly 51% owned by the state.

Reuters last week reported that non-binding offers are due next week on the sale of the majority BICS stake, with final bids likely around the end of August or September.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.25% 461.93 Delayed Quote.-14.03%
MTN GROUP LIMITED 6.48% 61.65 End-of-day quote.-25.26%
PROXIMUS SA -0.03% 18.25 Delayed Quote.-28.47%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.00% 153.13 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
SWISSCOM AG -0.16% 499.2 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MTN GROUP LIMITED
05:31aSwisscom, Belgium's Proximus confirm talks over sale of BICS stakes
RE
04:13aSwisscom Mulls Potential Sale of BICS Shares
DJ
07/08PRESS RELEASE : 2020 MTN Business App of the Year Awards and New App Academy
AQ
07/07MTN : brightens lives in KwaZulu-Natal with R100,000 in food and PPE aid
AQ
07/06MTN : Announces New CEOs for MTN Cameroon and MTN Benin
AQ
07/03South African telecoms regulator moves to finalise spectrum licensing
RE
06/30PRESS RELEASE : MTN's Network Innovation sees 5G Launched at 100 Sites Countrywi..
AQ
06/30PRESS RELEASE : MTN brightens lives in Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth province wit..
AQ
06/29MTN : Works to Bridge the Digital Divide, Connects 100 Million to the Internet
AQ
06/24MTN to launch 5G network in South Africa next week
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 169 B 10 081 M 10 081 M
Net income 2020 11 820 M 706 M 706 M
Net Debt 2020 110 B 6 563 M 6 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,59x
Yield 2020 8,85%
Capitalization 111 B 6 660 M 6 622 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 80,55 ZAR
Last Close Price 61,65 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Shuter Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-25.26%6 660
SOFTBANK CORP.-2.09%63 348
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED23.43%40 840
CELLNEX TELECOM49.49%25 252
SAFARICOM PLC-14.29%10 058
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.22%9 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group