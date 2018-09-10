MTN : Looks to Court for Help Against Nigerian Government Claims

By Carlo Martuscelli



MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said Monday that it has asked the Federal High Court of Nigeria to bar government bodies from taking further action over money they are claiming from the company.

The African telecommunications company said that it has applied for injunctive relief against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Attorney General of Nigeria. The two state bodies have demanded a total of $10.1 billion from MTN's Nigerian subsidiary.

"We remain resolute that MTN Nigeria has not committed any offences and will continue to vigorously defend its position," the company said.

In August, the telecommunications giant said it was ordered to pay $8.1 billion by Nigeria's central bank over claims it improperly used central-bank certificates to take money out of the country. In September the company was then hit by a $2 billion tax claim by the country's attorney general. MTN disputes both claims.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com