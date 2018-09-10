Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MTN : Looks to Court for Help Against Nigerian Government Claims

09/10/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

By Carlo Martuscelli

MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said Monday that it has asked the Federal High Court of Nigeria to bar government bodies from taking further action over money they are claiming from the company.

The African telecommunications company said that it has applied for injunctive relief against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Attorney General of Nigeria. The two state bodies have demanded a total of $10.1 billion from MTN's Nigerian subsidiary.

"We remain resolute that MTN Nigeria has not committed any offences and will continue to vigorously defend its position," the company said.

In August, the telecommunications giant said it was ordered to pay $8.1 billion by Nigeria's central bank over claims it improperly used central-bank certificates to take money out of the country. In September the company was then hit by a $2 billion tax claim by the country's attorney general. MTN disputes both claims.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MTN GROUP LIMITED 0.44% 74.76 End-of-day quote.-45.23%
MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Shuter Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Non-Executive Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Ralph T. Mupita Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Koosum P. Kalyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LTD (ADR)0
AT&T-17.39%233 255
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.54%197 064
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.81%98 476
NTT DOCOMO INC5.59%97 061
KDDI CORP3.12%66 719
