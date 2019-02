By Carlo Martuscelli

MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said Monday that it expects to report a minimum 20% increase in both headline and attributable earnings per share for 2018.

The South African telecommunications company said it expects to increase its headline EPS by 0.364 South African rand from the ZAR1.82 it reported last year. Attributable EPS are forecast to increase by ZAR0.492 from ZAR2.46 in 2017.

