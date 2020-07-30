Log in
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 07/29
117.9 NGN   -0.08%
01:55aMTN Nigeria 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell
DJ
07/23MTN Group, MTN Nigeria, IHS Amend Service Agreement
DJ
06/30DANGOTE CEMENT : FMDQ CEO Relishes Admission of Dangote Cement Bond and MTN CP
AQ
MTN Nigeria 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell

07/30/2020 | 01:55am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

MTN Group Ltd. said Thursday that pretax profit for its Nigerian business fell 2% for the first half of the year as lockdowns due to the coronavirus were implemented in the second quarter, and that it remained confident in the resilience of the business despite the continued threat of the pandemic.

The South Africa-based telecommunications company said that, for the six months ended June 30, MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd. made a pretax profit of 139.6 billion Nigerian naira ($357.8 million).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 8.2% to NGN327.1 billion, the company said.

Mobile subscribers rose by 6.8 million to 71.1 million during the period, with 3.8 million new active data users bringing the total to 29.0 million.

The board approved an interim dividend of 3.50 kobo a share. 100 kobo equals 1 Nigerian naira.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.45% 486.11 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1748.41 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
MTN GROUP LIMITED 2.62% 64.33 End-of-day quote.-22.01%
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC -0.08% 117.9 End-of-day quote.12.29%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 163.29 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC12.29%6 189
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.38%237 852
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.18%90 015
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.65%81 874
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.52%51 825
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%40 016
