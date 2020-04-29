Log in
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MTN Nigeria Communications : Warns of Macroeconomic Uncertainty; 1Q Net Profit Rose

04/29/2020 | 01:39am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd. said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic, oil-price volatility and foreign-exchange rates make its outlook for the rest of 2020 highly uncertain, and posted a rise in first-quarter net profit.

The Nigerian telecommunications group it started the year with an upbeat view of its prospects, but its outlook is now more measured in light of recent developments. Voice revenue has been hit by a slowdown in economic activity and this hasn't been offset by data-revenue growth, MTN Nigeria said.

For the first three months of the year, the company reported a net profit of 51.15 billion Nigerian naira ($130.5 million) compared with NGN48.44 billion for the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to NGN329.17 billion from NGN282.12 billion, MTN Nigeria said.

Mobile subscribers increased by 4.2 million to 68.5 million, with 1.7 million new active data users bringing the total to 26.8 million, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MTN GROUP LIMITED 12.87% 48.25 End-of-day quote.10.92%
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 0.00% 104.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (NGN)
Sales 2020 1 326 B
EBIT 2020 502 B
Net income 2020 280 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 2 135 B
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 187,40  NGN
Last Close Price 104,90  NGN
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Chairman
Mazen Mroue Chief Operating Officer
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Randy Bikraj Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC0.00%5 475
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.81%239 218
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.48%85 521
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.05%66 604
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.00%47 867
BCE INC.-6.12%36 710
