MTN Nigeria Communications : Warns of Macroeconomic Uncertainty; 1Q Net Profit Rose

By Adria Calatayud

MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd. said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic, oil-price volatility and foreign-exchange rates make its outlook for the rest of 2020 highly uncertain, and posted a rise in first-quarter net profit.

The Nigerian telecommunications group it started the year with an upbeat view of its prospects, but its outlook is now more measured in light of recent developments. Voice revenue has been hit by a slowdown in economic activity and this hasn't been offset by data-revenue growth, MTN Nigeria said.

For the first three months of the year, the company reported a net profit of 51.15 billion Nigerian naira ($130.5 million) compared with NGN48.44 billion for the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to NGN329.17 billion from NGN282.12 billion, MTN Nigeria said.

Mobile subscribers increased by 4.2 million to 68.5 million, with 1.7 million new active data users bringing the total to 26.8 million, the company said.

