MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED

(MTLS)
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/24/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2019 6:11
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190625MEETO5OX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/03/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/07/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 22/07/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 2, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,908 bytes)

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 22:36:05 UTC
