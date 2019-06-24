Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
06/24/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
Annual General Meeting
Jun 25, 2019 6:11
New
SG190625MEETO5OX
Tan Lee Fang
Company Secretary
31/03/2019
Please see attached.
24/07/2019 10:00:00
22/07/2019 10:00:00
Meeting Venue
Carlton Hotel, Empress Ballroom 2, Level 2, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558
Attachment 1 (Size: 130,908 bytes)
