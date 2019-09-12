Log in
MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED

(MTLS)
  Report  
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

09/12/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2019 6:15
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190913XMET2I14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached: 1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; and 2) Circular to Shareholders dated 13 September 2019
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 01/10/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 29/09/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Genting Hotel Jurong, Genting Ballroom 3, Level 1, 2 Town Hall Link, Singapore 608516

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 553,919 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,836 bytes)

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 22:41:03 UTC
