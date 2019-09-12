Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
09/12/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 13, 2019 6:15
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190913XMET2I14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lee Fang
Designation
Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please see attached: 1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; and 2) Circular to Shareholders dated 13 September 2019
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
01/10/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
29/09/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Genting Hotel Jurong, Genting Ballroom 3, Level 1, 2 Town Hall Link, Singapore 608516
Attachments
Attachment 2 (Size: 553,919 bytes)
Attachment 1 (Size: 102,836 bytes)
Disclaimer
MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 22:41:03 UTC
Latest news on MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2017
-
EBIT 2017
-
Net income 2017
-
Debt 2017
-
Yield 2017
-
P/E ratio 2017
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
Capi. / Sales2017
-
Capi. / Sales2018
-
Capitalization
43,3 M
Chart MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,20 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.