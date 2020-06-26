Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  MTQ Corporation Limited    M05   SG0507000073

MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED

(M05)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 06:49am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 26, 2020 18:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
Announcement Reference SG200626OTHRBSHU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lee Fang
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 24/07/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 21,631,848
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 26/06/2020
Total Number of shares purchased 100,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 100,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.22
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 22,056.87
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 137,300 0.063
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 137,300 0.063
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 216,185,670
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 145,603

Disclaimer

MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 10:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
06:49aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
05/12FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
03/19SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
02/20MTQ : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Warrants
PU
02/20EQUITY LISTING - ORDINARY SHARES : :Issue and allotment of shares pursuant to ex..
PU
02/06MTQ : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
PU
02/06FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Third Quarter Results
PU
01/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of the disposal by blossomvale ho..
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of The Disposal By Neptune Marin..
PU
2019MTQ : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Hal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 74,3 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2020 4,43 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
Net Debt 2020 11,2 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 50,8 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTQ Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Wee Kuah Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kok Kim Kuah Non-Executive Chairman
Han Siong Ho Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuan Chiang Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Campbell Cocks Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTQ CORPORATION LIMITED-6.00%37
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.18%25 564
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-49.20%10 905
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-41.67%9 793
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-55.33%4 771
DIALOG GROUP4.64%4 758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group