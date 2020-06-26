Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 26, 2020 18:40
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
Announcement Reference
SG200626OTHRBSHU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lee Fang
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
24/07/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
21,631,848
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
26/06/2020
Total Number of shares purchased
100,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
100,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.22
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 22,056.87
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
137,300
0.063
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
137,300
0.063
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
216,185,670
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
145,603
Disclaimer
MTQ Corporation Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 10:48:09 UTC
