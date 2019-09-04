Log in
MTR : 2019 Interim Dividend - Scrip Dividend Election Form

09/04/2019 | 05:02am EDT
SIGNED (usual signature(s)) *

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

PART 1- YOUR DETAILS

BOX A NAME(S) AND ADDRESS OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S)

BOX B

NUMBER OF REGISTERED SHARES HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019 (the 'RECORD DATE')

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香 港 鐵 路 有 限 公 司 (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND - SCRIP DIVIDEND ELECTION FORM

Notes:

  1. This Election Form should be read in conjunction, and is subject to the terms contained in, the circular in relation to the scrip dividend scheme of the Company dated 5 September 2019 (the 'Circular') and is for the use of the 'Qualifying Shareholder(s)' as defined in the Circular only.
  2. For election of 'Part Cash and Part Scrip Shares', if you do not insert the number of shares, or the number of shares you entered is greater than your registered holding on the Record Date, you will be deemed to have elected to receive ONLYScrip Shares for the 2019 Interim Dividend.
  3. Please return the completed Election Form to the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on 23 September 2019 (Hong Kong time).
  4. If this Election Form is not completed correctly and/or returned by such time (see Note 3 above), all of your 2019 Interim Dividend will be paid in cash and your election to receive Scrip Shares for all Future Dividends for which a scrip dividend option is available will be of no effect.
  5. To enquire about the maximum number of Scrip Shares you are entitled to elect, please call the Company's Share Registrar hotline at (852) 2862 8555 or access the dividend calculator on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hk/dividend-calculator-enfor further information.
  6. No election in respect of the 2019 Interim Dividend may, after the relevant Election Forms are signed and returned to the Company's Share Registrar, be in any way withdrawn, revoked, superseded or altered. The decision of the Company in any dispute relating to the Scrip Dividend Scheme and/or this Election Form shall be conclusive and binding.

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MTR CORPORATION LIMITED:

I/We, the undersigned and above-named shareholder(s), give notice that the 2019 Interim Dividend should be paid in accordance with the instructions given above, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Circular and the Articles of Association of the Company. If so indicated in Box D or Box E above, I/we wish this election to apply to my/our entire holding on the relevant record date(s) of respective Future Dividends, for and on the same terms as subsequent offers made, until revoked in writing by me (or my personal representatives)/us (or the personal representatives of the last of us to die).

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

Full Name(s) (in BLOCK LETTERS):

Telephone Number:

Address (in BLOCK LETTERS):

Date:2019.

*

In the case of joint holders, all must sign. In the case of a corporation, this form should be signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer whose office should be stated.

YOUR INSTRUCTION(S) IN THIS FORM MAY NOTBE PROCESSED WITHOUT YOUR DETAILS (if they are not shown in Box A) and

TELEPHONE NUMBER COMPLETED ABOVE.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your address and telephone number is required for the purpose of processing and handling your instructions given on this Election Form, including without limitation, any verification with you that may be required, and other share registry services relating to your shareholding (the 'Purposes'). If you fail to provide sufficient and accurate information, we may not be able to process your dividend payment instructions. We may transfer your address and telephone number to our agent, contractor or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for the Purposes, and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information. Your address and telephone number will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means:

By mail to : Personal Data Privacy Officer

By e-mailto : hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

This document is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

MTR-05092019-1O(7)

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 09:01:03 UTC
