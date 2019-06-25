Log in
MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
News 
News

MTR : 3.3% Rebate for Forty Weeks Starts on 30 June 2019 When New MTR Fares Take Effect

0
06/25/2019 | 04:07am EDT

PR039/19 25 June 2019

3.3% Rebate for Forty Weeks Starts on 30 June 2019

When New MTR Fares Take Effect

Starting 30 June 2019 (Sunday), a "3.3% Rebate for Every Octopus Trip" will kick in for 40 weeks up to 4 April 2020 when new MTR fares take effect on the same day. With the 3.3% rebate, there will be no actual fare increase for Octopus passengers until early April 2020.

Besides, frequent MTR travellers commuting on medium- to long-distance journeys to the urban area and across the harbour can continue to enjoy fare savings by using five types of "Monthly Pass Extra", "MTR City Saver" and "Tuen Mun - Nam Cheong Day Pass". The prices of these commuter tickets will be frozen until early April 2020.

The 2019/20 MTR fare promotions package, bringing a total savings of over $800 million to customers, also includes the extension of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" for one year to 31 May 2020. Starting October 2019, the discount rate will be increased to 35% and the number of stations covered under the promotional scheme will also be increased from 35 to

44. Together with the $2.7 billion on-going fare concessions that MTR has been offering to benefit different sectors of the community, the Corporation will be providing customers with over $3.5 billion-worth of fare concessions in the coming 12 months.

New fare charts can now be downloaded from the MTR website at www.mtr.com.hkand are available at Customer Service Centres of all MTR stations. Customers are also encouraged to use the "Ticket Suggestion" function on the MTR Mobile and MTR website to find out the best ticketing option based on their travelling pattern.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:06:01 UTC
