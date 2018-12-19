PR108/18 19 December 2018

MTR Adopts Enhancement Measures after Service Disruption on Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, Kwun Tong Line and Tseung Kwan O Line

The MTR Corporation today (19 December 2018) submitted to the Government the results of its investigation into the service disruption which occurred on the Tsuen Wan Line (TWL), Island Line (ISL), Kwun Tong Line (KTL) and Tseung Kwan O Line (TKL) on 16 October 2018.

The Corporation takes the service disruption very seriously. An Executive Review Panel co-chaired by the Operations Director Mr Adi Lau and Engineering Director Dr Peter Ewen was set up to look into the incident, in consultation with three external experts who provided professional advice during the investigation.

Cause of the Incident

The signalling systems of the four lines concerned were provided by Alstom (for most parts of KTL and the entire TWL and ISL) and Siemens (for the remaining part of KTL and the entire TKL) with their respective equipment designed to the same SACEM signalling system functional standards. The Alstom and Siemens systems are linked through sector computers at Kwun Tong and Lam Tin stations. There are 33 sector computers along the four lines which are interconnected to allow trains to cross lines in order to optimize train service to cater for operational needs, and these computers are always synchronized through their software counters to ensure the correct delivery of train control commands. The sector computers of the Alstom and Siemens systems have been put into service in different years since 1996. Their software counters are synchronized to the higher counter figure among the lines and require re-initialization when they reach the ceiling figure. It was found during the investigation that the counter re-initialization arrangement for the Alstom and Siemens systems is different due to their different design. The former will automatically re-initialize some time prior to reaching its ceiling figure, while the latter need to be manually re-initialized.

The Panel concluded that the root cause was the different software counter re-initialization arrangements of the two connected systems when the re-initialization was activated at the incident time on 16 October 2018. Since the four lines are connected, the inconsistent re-initialization situation led to repeated re-synchronization causing instability in sector computers. The software counter re-initialization algorithm, the differences in the counter re-initialization arrangements between the Alstom and Siemens systems and the possible impact on the train service were not known to the operators and maintainers, nor were they explicitly described in the Operation and Maintenance Manuals. The Panel also concluded there was no correlation between the incident and the signalling replacement project and its testing.

-more-

Handling of the Incident

The MTR principle for incident recovery is to firstly ensure safety throughout the process, and to continue to provide train service as far as possible in an orderly manner while minimizing delays. The Panel concluded that this principle was consistently applied during the incident. While safe train services were maintained at a reduced speed under proper over-speed protection, signalling maintenance staff used their best efforts to isolate and reboot the 33 sector computers located at different MTR stations through a logical deduction process in order to recover the systems.

The Panel noted that the Corporation had notified the Transport Department ("TD") of the incident and issued alerts in accordance with the requirements set out in the existing "Action Checklist on Emergency Public Transport Service for MTR Service Breakdown" published by TD. Train service information was disseminated in a timely manner to the public via the MTR mobile app "Traffic News", MTR website, announcements at MTR stations and on trains, passenger information displays at MTR stations and through the media. The cooperation of the passengers and assistance of the Police had enabled the Corporation to maintain order at MTR stations. Over 400 additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers on the day.

After having carefully considered the option of providing shuttle bus service during the incident, the Corporation considered such option as impractical for a number of reasons. Firstly, given the limited carrying capacity of buses and the scale of the disruption across four lines, it would lead to very long queues and unacceptable waiting time. Secondly, since there are currently no planned or pre-agreed bus routes with parties concerned including TD to cater for disruption in multiple lines, in the absence of such plans, relevant drills and exercises previously conducted and properly planned supporting arrangements such as locations for bus laybys and queuing points, it is impossible to operate unplanned shuttle bus service in a safe, effective and orderly manner. If shuttle bus service was provided without proper planning, passengers may waver between taking the train or the bus, which would lead to conflicting passenger movements that would have exacerbated the congestion at MTR stations and on the streets. The Panel opined that the decision of not providing shuttle bus service during the incident was not an unreasonable one in view of the established procedures and circumstances.

Improvement Measures

Following the incident, the Corporation installed manual switches to allow effective disconnection/connection of the interconnections between the relevant lines whenever necessary. Regular checking of the software counter operation of all relevant lines has been implemented to ensure the counter value is normal. The signalling systems of other rail lines were also checked and they have been either re-initialized or do not have any similar inconsistent re-initialization issue.

Key recommendations made by the Panel for continuous improvement include:

 To conduct a review and implement a maintenance programme to manually re-initialize all of the software counters in the railway systems, particularly the signalling systems, before they reach the triggering or ceiling figure;

-more-

 To establish a dedicated team with experts from the academia and the industries to enhance software integration and performance for future newly built and modification of critical railway systems;

 To take into account the challenges including additional platform dwell time during service disruption when providing information on train services, including the time for the first train and train service headway;

 To invite passengers to participate in more drills and exercises to better understand passenger interaction during service disruption; and

 To conduct a review with TD by mid-2019 to examine the feasibility of deploying shuttle buses to major MTR stations along affected sections or stations where there are few or no alternative transport when there is a prolonged service delay or limited train service on the entire line.

The Corporation once again apologises for the inconvenience caused to passengers during the incident.

Please refer to the annex for the results of the investigation.

-END-

Annex

Executive Review Panel Report on the Signalling Failure on the Tsuen Wan, Island,

Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O Lines on 16 October 2018

1. Introduction

1.1 On 16 October, at 05:28 hours, the Operations Control Centre (OCC) received reports that trains running on the Tsuen Wan (TWL), Island (ISL) and Kwun Tong (KTL) lines were receiving unstable train control commands from the signalling system and that they had to be operated in Restricted Manual (RM) mode in accordance with the safety procedures. At 10:02 hours, signalling failure was also reported on the Tseung Kwan O Line (TKL).

1.2 After isolation of the interconnections between the signalling systems of the four incident lines, all the sector computers were re-booted to complete a full re-initialization process. Normal signalling control on the ISL, KTL and TWL was successfully resumed at 09:20 hours, 11:10 hours and 11:30 hours respectively. Normal off-peak train services for the ISL, KTL and TWL were restored at 11:10 hours, 11:30 hours and 11:45 hours respectively to cope with train service regulation amongst lines. Normal train service resumed on the TKL at 11:24 hours.

2. The Executive Review Panel

2.1 On 22 October 2018, the Corporation set up an Executive Review Panel to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident and its immediate aftermath by identifying the root cause(s) leading to the incident and reviewing the timeliness and effectiveness of the incident response and recovery process. The Panel was also tasked to assess and advise on the timeliness and adequacy of the information provided to the public and the arrangement of the

train service and to identify areas for improvement.