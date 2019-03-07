MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
03/07/2019 | 03:58am EST
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED香港鐵路有限公司
(the "Company")
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 66)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
HIGHLIGHTS Financials
- Revenue from recurrent businesses Revenue from Mainland of China property development
HK$53,870 million
Total revenue of the Group
HK$60 million HK$53,930 millionup 11.2% down 99.1% down 2.7%
- Post-tax profit attributable to shareholders of the Company:
Recurrent business profit
HK$9,020 million up 5.1%
Underlying business profit
HK$11,263 million up 7.1%
Profit after investment property revaluation
HK$16,008 million down 4.9%
- Final ordinary dividend of HK$0.95 per share recommended (with scrip dividend alternative); Total ordinary dividend for the year of HK$1.20 per share, representing an increase of 7.1%
Hong Kong Business Operations
- Operations of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section) ("High Speed Rail" or "HSR") successfully begun on 23 September 2018, unfolding a new chapter for Hong Kong rail transport and its connections to Mainland China
- Train service delivery and passenger journeys on-time in our heavy rail remained at world-class level of 99.9%
- Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial and property rental businesses increased 6.8% and 3.0% respectively
- Property development profit mainly derived from Wings at Sea and Wings at Sea II (LOHAS Park Package 4). Three property packages awarded during the year
- Shatin to Central Link project continues to make progress. The Company continues to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry whose interim report was submitted to the Chief Executive on 25 February 2019
- Provision of further information to Government on the five new projects under RDS 2014
Mainland of China & International Businesses
- Mixed performance for rail businesses with serious challenges in Europe while other businesses performed in line with or above expectations
- O&M contract for Macau Light Rapid Transit Taipa Line awarded to the Group
- Bid submitted for the West Coast Partnership franchise in the UK
Outlook
- Despite economic uncertainties, sustained trends of increasing urbanisation and environmental awareness will lend solid support and present opportunities to our rail businesses
- Continued economic growth and full year contribution from HSR will support passenger volume increases
- Businesses outside of Hong Kong should continue to perform reasonably overall. However, the Group is still working to overcome the challenges in Europe
- Subject to market conditions, over the next 12 months or so, the Company aims to tender out three property development packages totalling around 4,500 residential units
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (HK$ MILLION)
Year ended 31 December 20182017
Revenue from Hong Kong transport operations
19,490
18,201
Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial
businesses
6,458
5,975
Revenue from Hong Kong property rental and
management businesses
5,055
4,900
Revenue from Mainland of China and international
railway, property rental and management
subsidiaries
20,877
17,194
Revenue from other businesses
1,990
2,174
53,870
48,444
Revenue from Mainland of China property
development
60
6,996
53,930
55,440
Expenses relating to Hong Kong transport
operations
- Staff costs and related expenses
(5,847)
(5,748)
- Energy and utilities
(1,670)
(1,543)
- Operational rent and rates
(117)
(242)
- Stores and spares consumed
(559)
(553)
- Maintenance and related works
(1,638)
(1,436)
- Railway support services
(380)
(284)
- General and administration expenses
(769)
(607)
- Other expenses
(339)
(313)
(11,319)
(10,726)
Expenses relating to Hong Kong station
commercial businesses
(567)
(501)
Expenses relating to Hong Kong property rental
and management businesses
(813)
(802)
Expenses relating to Mainland of China and
international railway, property rental and
management subsidiaries
(20,001)
(16,244)
Expenses relating to other businesses
(2,004)
(2,162)
Project study and business development expenses
(323)
(332)
(35,027)
(30,767)
Expenses relating to Mainland of China property
development
(35)
(4,682)
Operating expenses before depreciation,
amortisation and variable annual payment
(35,062)
(35,449)
Operating profit before Hong Kong property
development, depreciation, amortisation and
variable annual payment
- Arising from recurrent businesses
18,843
17,677
- Arising from Mainland of China property
development
25
2,314
18,868
19,991
Profit on Hong Kong property development
2,574
1,097
Operating profit before depreciation,
amortisation and variable annual payment
21,442
21,088
Depreciation and amortisation
(4,985)
(4,855)
Variable annual payment
(2,305)
(1,933)
Operating profit before interest and finance
charges
14,152
14,300
Interest and finance charges
(1,074)
(905)
Investment property revaluation
4,745
6,314
Share of profit or loss of associates and joint
venture
658
494
18,481
Profit before taxation
20,203
Income tax
(2,325)
(3,318)
Profit for the year
16,156
16,885
Attributable to:
- Shareholders of the Company
16,008
16,829
- Non-controlling interests
148
56
Profit for the year
16,156
16,885
Profit for the year attributable to shareholders
of the Company:
- Arising from recurrent businesses
9,020
8,580
- Arising from property development
2,243
1,935
- Arising from underlying businesses
11,263
10,515
- Arising from investment property revaluation
4,745
6,314
16,008
16,829
Earnings per share:
- Basic
HK$2.64
HK$2.83
- Diluted
HK$2.64
HK$2.82
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (HK$ MILLION)
Year ended 31 DecemberProfit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year (after taxation and reclassification adjustments):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
-
2018
2017
16,156
16,885
519
253
Remeasurement of net liability of defined benefit
plans
(348)
838
171
1,091
- Surplus on revaluation of self-occupied land and buildings
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
- Exchange differences on translation of:
- financial statements of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture outside Hong Kong
- non-controlling interests
- Cash flow hedges: net movement in hedging reserve
(22)
(27)
(810)
16
(149)
848
(639)
1,939
Total comprehensive income for the yearAttributable to:
- Shareholders of the Company
- Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the year
15,517
15,391 126 15,517
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (HK$ MILLION)
18,824
18,752 72 18,824
As at
31 December 2018
As at
31 December 2017
AssetsFixed assets
- Investment properties
- Other property, plant and equipment
- Service concession assets
Property management rights Goodwill
Property development in progress Deferred expenditure
Interests in associates and joint venture Deferred tax assets
Investments in securities Properties held for sale Derivative financial assets Stores and spares
Debtors and other receivables Amounts due from related parties Cash, bank balances and deposits
82,67677,086
102,776102,889
30,47329,797
215,925
209,772
2626
5863
14,84014,810
1,878710
8,7566,838
12169
294443
1,3691,347
61168
1,6731,540
9,5767,058
2,0882,570
18,02218,354
274,687
263,768
LiabilitiesBank overdrafts Short-term loans
Creditors and other payables Current taxation
Amounts due to related parties
-4
4,424325
25,94728,166
1,1611,080
2,6762,226
As at
As at
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Loans and other obligations
35,781
41,714
Obligations under service concession
10,409
10,470
Derivative financial liabilities
545
451
Loan from holders of non-controlling interests
146
146
Deferred tax liabilities
12,979
12,760
94,068
97,342
Net assets
180,619
166,426
Capital and reserves
Share capital
57,970
52,307
Shares held for Executive Share Incentive Scheme
(265)
(173)
Other reserves
122,742
114,170
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the
Company
180,447
166,304
Non-controlling interests
172
122
Total equity
180,619
166,426
Notes: -
1. AUDITOR'S REPORT
The results for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), by the Group's auditor, KPMG. Unmodified auditor's report of KPMG is included in the annual report to be sent to shareholders. The results have also been reviewed by the Group's Audit Committee.
The financial figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss accounts and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2018, as set out in the preliminary announcement, have been compared by KPMG to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated accounts for the year and the amounts were found to be in agreement. The work performed by KPMG in this respect did not constitute an audit, review or other assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the auditor on this announcement.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The preliminary announcement of the Company's annual results has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It was authorised for issue on 7 March 2019.
