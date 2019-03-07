Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/06
44.75 HKD   +0.22%
04:49aMTR : 2018 Net Profit Down 4.9%
DJ
04:23aMTR : Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
PU
04:03aMTR : Welcomes Appointment of Mr Rex Auyeung as New Chairman
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 66)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS Financials

  • - Revenue from recurrent businesses Revenue from Mainland of China property development

    HK$53,870 million

    Total revenue of the Group

    HK$60 million HK$53,930 millionup 11.2% down 99.1% down 2.7%

  • - Post-tax profit attributable to shareholders of the Company:

Recurrent business profit

HK$9,020 million up 5.1%

Underlying business profit

HK$11,263 million up 7.1%

Profit after investment property revaluation

HK$16,008 million down 4.9%

- Final ordinary dividend of HK$0.95 per share recommended (with scrip dividend alternative); Total ordinary dividend for the year of HK$1.20 per share, representing an increase of 7.1%

Hong Kong Business Operations

  • - Operations of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section) ("High Speed Rail" or "HSR") successfully begun on 23 September 2018, unfolding a new chapter for Hong Kong rail transport and its connections to Mainland China

  • - Train service delivery and passenger journeys on-time in our heavy rail remained at world-class level of 99.9%

  • - Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial and property rental businesses increased 6.8% and 3.0% respectively

  • - Property development profit mainly derived from Wings at Sea and Wings at Sea II (LOHAS Park Package 4). Three property packages awarded during the year

  • - Shatin to Central Link project continues to make progress. The Company continues to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry whose interim report was submitted to the Chief Executive on 25 February 2019

  • - Provision of further information to Government on the five new projects under RDS 2014

Mainland of China & International Businesses

- Mixed performance for rail businesses with serious challenges in Europe while other businesses performed in line with or above expectations

- O&M contract for Macau Light Rapid Transit Taipa Line awarded to the Group

- Bid submitted for the West Coast Partnership franchise in the UK

Outlook

- Despite economic uncertainties, sustained trends of increasing urbanisation and environmental awareness will lend solid support and present opportunities to our rail businesses

  • - Continued economic growth and full year contribution from HSR will support passenger volume increases

  • - Businesses outside of Hong Kong should continue to perform reasonably overall. However, the Group is still working to overcome the challenges in Europe

  • - Subject to market conditions, over the next 12 months or so, the Company aims to tender out three property development packages totalling around 4,500 residential units

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (HK$ MILLION)

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

Revenue from Hong Kong transport operations

19,490

18,201

Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial

businesses

6,458

5,975

Revenue from Hong Kong property rental and

management businesses

5,055

4,900

Revenue from Mainland of China and international

railway, property rental and management

subsidiaries

20,877

17,194

Revenue from other businesses

1,990

2,174

53,870

48,444

Revenue from Mainland of China property

development

60

6,996

53,930

55,440

Expenses relating to Hong Kong transport

operations

- Staff costs and related expenses

(5,847)

(5,748)

- Energy and utilities

(1,670)

(1,543)

- Operational rent and rates

(117)

(242)

- Stores and spares consumed

(559)

(553)

- Maintenance and related works

(1,638)

(1,436)

- Railway support services

(380)

(284)

- General and administration expenses

(769)

(607)

- Other expenses

(339)

(313)

(11,319)

(10,726)

Expenses relating to Hong Kong station

commercial businesses

(567)

(501)

Expenses relating to Hong Kong property rental

and management businesses

(813)

(802)

Expenses relating to Mainland of China and

international railway, property rental and

management subsidiaries

(20,001)

(16,244)

Expenses relating to other businesses

(2,004)

(2,162)

Project study and business development expenses

(323)

(332)

(35,027)

(30,767)

Expenses relating to Mainland of China property

development

(35)

(4,682)

Operating expenses before depreciation,

amortisation and variable annual payment

(35,062)

(35,449)

Operating profit before Hong Kong property

development, depreciation, amortisation and

variable annual payment

- Arising from recurrent businesses

18,843

17,677

- Arising from Mainland of China property

development

25

2,314

18,868

19,991

Profit on Hong Kong property development

2,574

1,097

Operating profit before depreciation,

amortisation and variable annual payment

21,442

21,088

Depreciation and amortisation

(4,985)

(4,855)

Variable annual payment

(2,305)

(1,933)

Operating profit before interest and finance

charges

14,152

14,300

Interest and finance charges

(1,074)

(905)

Investment property revaluation

4,745

6,314

Share of profit or loss of associates and joint

venture

658

494

18,481

Profit before taxation

20,203

Income tax

(2,325)

(3,318)

Profit for the year

16,156

16,885

Attributable to:

- Shareholders of the Company

16,008

16,829

- Non-controlling interests

148

56

Profit for the year

16,156

16,885

Profit for the year attributable to shareholders

of the Company:

- Arising from recurrent businesses

9,020

8,580

- Arising from property development

2,243

1,935

- Arising from underlying businesses

11,263

10,515

- Arising from investment property revaluation

4,745

6,314

16,008

16,829

Earnings per share:

- Basic

HK$2.64

HK$2.83

- Diluted

HK$2.64

HK$2.82

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (HK$ MILLION)

Year ended 31 DecemberProfit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year (after taxation and reclassification adjustments):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

-

2018

2017

16,156

16,885

519

253

Remeasurement of net liability of defined benefit

plans

(348)

838

171

1,091

- Surplus on revaluation of self-occupied land and buildings

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  • - Exchange differences on translation of:

    • - financial statements of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture outside Hong Kong

    • - non-controlling interests

  • - Cash flow hedges: net movement in hedging reserve

(22)

(27)

(810)

16

(149)

848

(639)

1,939

Total comprehensive income for the yearAttributable to:

- Shareholders of the Company

- Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year

15,517

15,391 126 15,517

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (HK$ MILLION)

18,824

18,752 72 18,824

As at

31 December 2018

As at

31 December 2017

Assets Fixed assets

  • - Investment properties

  • - Other property, plant and equipment

  • - Service concession assets

Property management rights Goodwill

Property development in progress Deferred expenditure

Interests in associates and joint venture Deferred tax assets

Investments in securities Properties held for sale Derivative financial assets Stores and spares

Debtors and other receivables Amounts due from related parties Cash, bank balances and deposits

82,676 77,086

102,776 102,889

30,473 29,797

215,925

209,772

26 26

58 63

14,840 14,810

1,878 710

8,756 6,838

121 69

294 443

1,369 1,347

61 168

1,673 1,540

9,576 7,058

2,088 2,570

18,022 18,354

274,687

263,768

Liabilities Bank overdrafts Short-term loans

Creditors and other payables Current taxation

Amounts due to related parties

- 4

4,424 325

25,947 28,166

1,161 1,080

2,676 2,226

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Loans and other obligations

35,781

41,714

Obligations under service concession

10,409

10,470

Derivative financial liabilities

545

451

Loan from holders of non-controlling interests

146

146

Deferred tax liabilities

12,979

12,760

94,068

97,342

Net assets

180,619

166,426

Capital and reserves

Share capital

57,970

52,307

Shares held for Executive Share Incentive Scheme

(265)

(173)

Other reserves

122,742

114,170

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the

Company

180,447

166,304

Non-controlling interests

172

122

Total equity

180,619

166,426

Notes: -

1. AUDITOR'S REPORT

The results for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), by the Group's auditor, KPMG. Unmodified auditor's report of KPMG is included in the annual report to be sent to shareholders. The results have also been reviewed by the Group's Audit Committee.

The financial figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss accounts and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2018, as set out in the preliminary announcement, have been compared by KPMG to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated accounts for the year and the amounts were found to be in agreement. The work performed by KPMG in this respect did not constitute an audit, review or other assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the auditor on this announcement.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The preliminary announcement of the Company's annual results has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It was authorised for issue on 7 March 2019.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 08:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
04:49aMTR : 2018 Net Profit Down 4.9%
DJ
04:23aMTR : Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
PU
04:03aMTR : Welcomes Appointment of Mr Rex Auyeung as New Chairman
PU
03:58aMTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03:58aMTR : Appointment of Non-executive Director, Change of Chairman and Chief Execut..
PU
02/22MTR : Nordic launches new app that delivers personalised traffic information
AQ
02/22MTR : Nordic's new app was specifically designed for train commuters
AQ
02/19MTR : New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station
PU
02/08MTR : Appoints New Projects Director
PU
02/08MTR : Appointment of Member of Executive Directorate
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 52 395 M
EBIT 2018 13 155 M
Net income 2018 11 085 M
Debt 2018 28 930 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 23,06
P/E ratio 2019 23,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,80x
EV / Sales 2019 5,58x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED8.62%35 002
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD12.04%3 860
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 836
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC15.83%2 891
FIRSTGROUP9.53%1 457
HENAN THINKER AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT CO LTD14.95%1 301
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.