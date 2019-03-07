MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 66)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS Financials

- Revenue from recurrent businesses Revenue from Mainland of China property development HK$53,870 million Total revenue of the Group HK$60 million HK$53,930 millionup 11.2% down 99.1% down 2.7%

- Post-tax profit attributable to shareholders of the Company:

Recurrent business profit HK$9,020 million up 5.1% Underlying business profit HK$11,263 million up 7.1% Profit after investment property revaluation HK$16,008 million down 4.9%

- Final ordinary dividend of HK$0.95 per share recommended (with scrip dividend alternative); Total ordinary dividend for the year of HK$1.20 per share, representing an increase of 7.1%

Hong Kong Business Operations

- Operations of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Hong Kong Section) ("High Speed Rail" or "HSR") successfully begun on 23 September 2018, unfolding a new chapter for Hong Kong rail transport and its connections to Mainland China

- Train service delivery and passenger journeys on-time in our heavy rail remained at world-class level of 99.9%

- Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial and property rental businesses increased 6.8% and 3.0% respectively

- Property development profit mainly derived from Wings at Sea and Wings at Sea II (LOHAS Park Package 4). Three property packages awarded during the year

- Shatin to Central Link project continues to make progress. The Company continues to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry whose interim report was submitted to the Chief Executive on 25 February 2019

- Provision of further information to Government on the five new projects under RDS 2014

Mainland of China & International Businesses

- Mixed performance for rail businesses with serious challenges in Europe while other businesses performed in line with or above expectations

- O&M contract for Macau Light Rapid Transit Taipa Line awarded to the Group

- Bid submitted for the West Coast Partnership franchise in the UK

Outlook

- Despite economic uncertainties, sustained trends of increasing urbanisation and environmental awareness will lend solid support and present opportunities to our rail businesses

- Continued economic growth and full year contribution from HSR will support passenger volume increases

- Businesses outside of Hong Kong should continue to perform reasonably overall. However, the Group is still working to overcome the challenges in Europe

- Subject to market conditions, over the next 12 months or so, the Company aims to tender out three property development packages totalling around 4,500 residential units

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (HK$ MILLION)

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

Revenue from Hong Kong transport operations 19,490 18,201 Revenue from Hong Kong station commercial businesses 6,458 5,975 Revenue from Hong Kong property rental and management businesses 5,055 4,900 Revenue from Mainland of China and international railway, property rental and management subsidiaries 20,877 17,194 Revenue from other businesses 1,990 2,174 53,870 48,444 Revenue from Mainland of China property development 60 6,996 53,930 55,440 Expenses relating to Hong Kong transport operations - Staff costs and related expenses (5,847) (5,748) - Energy and utilities (1,670) (1,543) - Operational rent and rates (117) (242) - Stores and spares consumed (559) (553) - Maintenance and related works (1,638) (1,436) - Railway support services (380) (284) - General and administration expenses (769) (607) - Other expenses (339) (313) (11,319) (10,726) Expenses relating to Hong Kong station commercial businesses (567) (501) Expenses relating to Hong Kong property rental and management businesses (813) (802) Expenses relating to Mainland of China and international railway, property rental and management subsidiaries (20,001) (16,244) Expenses relating to other businesses (2,004) (2,162) Project study and business development expenses (323) (332) (35,027) (30,767) Expenses relating to Mainland of China property development (35) (4,682) Operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and variable annual payment (35,062) (35,449) Operating profit before Hong Kong property development, depreciation, amortisation and variable annual payment - Arising from recurrent businesses 18,843 17,677 - Arising from Mainland of China property development 25 2,314 18,868 19,991 Profit on Hong Kong property development 2,574 1,097

Operating profit before depreciation,

amortisation and variable annual payment 21,442 21,088 Depreciation and amortisation (4,985) (4,855) Variable annual payment (2,305) (1,933) Operating profit before interest and finance charges 14,152 14,300 Interest and finance charges (1,074) (905) Investment property revaluation 4,745 6,314 Share of profit or loss of associates and joint venture 658 494 18,481 Profit before taxation 20,203 Income tax (2,325) (3,318) Profit for the year 16,156 16,885 Attributable to: - Shareholders of the Company 16,008 16,829 - Non-controlling interests 148 56 Profit for the year 16,156 16,885 Profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the Company: - Arising from recurrent businesses 9,020 8,580 - Arising from property development 2,243 1,935 - Arising from underlying businesses 11,263 10,515 - Arising from investment property revaluation 4,745 6,314 16,008 16,829 Earnings per share: - Basic HK$2.64 HK$2.83 - Diluted HK$2.64 HK$2.82

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (HK$ MILLION)

Year ended 31 DecemberProfit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year (after taxation and reclassification adjustments):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

- 2018 2017 16,156 16,885 519 253 Remeasurement of net liability of defined benefit plans (348) 838 171 1,091

- Surplus on revaluation of self-occupied land and buildings

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

- Exchange differences on translation of: - financial statements of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture outside Hong Kong - non-controlling interests

- Cash flow hedges: net movement in hedging reserve

(22)

(27)

(810)

16

(149)

848

(639)

1,939

Total comprehensive income for the yearAttributable to:

- Shareholders of the Company

- Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year

15,517

15,391 126 15,517

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (HK$ MILLION)

18,824

18,752 72 18,824

As at

31 December 2018

As at

31 December 2017

Assets Fixed assets

- Investment properties

- Other property, plant and equipment

- Service concession assets

Property management rights Goodwill

Property development in progress Deferred expenditure

Interests in associates and joint venture Deferred tax assets

Investments in securities Properties held for sale Derivative financial assets Stores and spares

Debtors and other receivables Amounts due from related parties Cash, bank balances and deposits

82,676 77,086

102,776 102,889

30,473 29,797

215,925

209,772

26 26

58 63

14,840 14,810

1,878 710

8,756 6,838

121 69

294 443

1,369 1,347

61 168

1,673 1,540

9,576 7,058

2,088 2,570

18,022 18,354

274,687

263,768

Liabilities Bank overdrafts Short-term loans

Creditors and other payables Current taxation

Amounts due to related parties

- 4

4,424 325

25,947 28,166

1,161 1,080

2,676 2,226

As at As at 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Loans and other obligations 35,781 41,714 Obligations under service concession 10,409 10,470 Derivative financial liabilities 545 451 Loan from holders of non-controlling interests 146 146 Deferred tax liabilities 12,979 12,760 94,068 97,342 Net assets 180,619 166,426 Capital and reserves Share capital 57,970 52,307 Shares held for Executive Share Incentive Scheme (265) (173) Other reserves 122,742 114,170 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 180,447 166,304 Non-controlling interests 172 122 Total equity 180,619 166,426 Notes: -

1. AUDITOR'S REPORT

The results for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), by the Group's auditor, KPMG. Unmodified auditor's report of KPMG is included in the annual report to be sent to shareholders. The results have also been reviewed by the Group's Audit Committee.

The financial figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss accounts and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2018, as set out in the preliminary announcement, have been compared by KPMG to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated accounts for the year and the amounts were found to be in agreement. The work performed by KPMG in this respect did not constitute an audit, review or other assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the auditor on this announcement.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The preliminary announcement of the Company's annual results has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It was authorised for issue on 7 March 2019.