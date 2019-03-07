PR013/19 7 March 2019

MTR Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

The MTR Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Jacob Kam as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") for a three-year term, with effect from 1 April 2019. On the same day, he will also become a member of the MTR Board.

The incumbent CEO Mr Lincoln Leong, who has served the Corporation for 17 years, will retire from the Corporation after 31 March 2019.

"On behalf of the Corporation, I would like to express our appreciation to Lincoln for his leadership and tremendous contributions over the years. Under his leadership, the Corporation has continued to deliver world-class performance in operations, maintaining the passenger on-time journey at an admirable level of 99.9% for years. It also successfully completed and opened the Kwun Tong Line Extension and the South Island Line in 2016, and also completed the 26-km Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Rail and launched High Speed Rail service in September 2018," said Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of MTR Corporation.

"In addition, Lincoln has also driven significant growth in our Hong Kong station commercial, property development and rental businesses. Outside of Hong Kong, Lincoln has been leading the implementation of the Corporation's growth business since his previous appointment as Finance and Business Development Director back in 2008. Over the years, Lincoln has contributed significantly to the Corporation's business growth in the Mainland of China and international markets and realised a number of strategic business initiatives," Professor Ma added.

Following a global search, the Board has appointed Dr Jacob Kam, currently Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business of MTR Corporation, to be the new CEO.

Dr Kam, aged 57, joined the Corporation in 1995. During his 24 years of service, Dr Kam has taken up different key management roles. In January 2011, he was appointed as Operations Director and a member of the Executive Committee with responsibility to manage railway operations in Hong Kong. In May 2016, he was appointed to his current position as Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business with the primary responsibility of overseeing the Corporation's transport operations in Hong Kong and its rail and property businesses in the Mainland of China, plus an oversight role on global railway operations standards. Since August 2018, Dr Kam has also taken up managerial oversight of the Projects Division in the interim period until the new Projects Director starts with MTR Corporation in mid-March.

-more-

Dr Kam holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom and a doctoral degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of London (University College London). Dr Kam was qualified as a Chartered Engineer by the UK Engineering Council. He is a Member of the UK Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a Member of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Dr Kam actively supports the railway industry and the Hong Kong community. He is currently the Chairman of the Regional and Suburban Railways Assembly of the International Association of Public Transport ("UITP"), a Council Member of the Vocational Training Council, a member of the Governing Council of the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, as well as a Member of the Board of Directors of The Community Chest of Hong Kong.

"In light of the recent challenges, it is of utmost importance to have a strong leadership to bring the Corporation to new heights. Jacob, with his extensive experience in operations, engineering and other businesses of the Corporation, fuelled by his passion for the industry, is the most suitable candidate for the post. I am confident that he will lead the Corporation in overcoming the difficulties it is facing," said Professor Ma.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide