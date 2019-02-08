MTR : Appoints New Projects Director

PR009/19 8 February 2019

MTR Corporation Appoints New Projects Director

The MTR Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roger Bayliss as Projects Director and a member of the Executive Directorate of the Corporation with effect from 18 March 2019.

Mr Bayliss has 40 years of experience in project management, implementation and delivery of large-scale infrastructure and railway projects in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China and the United Kingdom. He is currently the Senior Vice President Operational Efficiency of Skanska AB, responsible for driving operational efficiency and the development of a digital business strategy.

During the period between 1992 and 2004, Mr Bayliss worked for the Corporation and managed the completion of several construction contracts, leading to the delivery of the Tung Chung Line/Airport Express, the Tseung Kwan O Line and Ngong Ping 360. He was also involved in the early development of the Corporation's business in the Mainland of China. He then joined BAA plc. (now known as LHR Airports Limited) in 2004 on his return to the United Kingdom, before moving to Skanska in 2007.

Mr Bayliss received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Roger to the Executive Directorate on behalf of the Corporation. With his extensive experience in various infrastructure and railway projects, Roger would definitely add value to the Corporation amidst current challenges, and lead the Projects team to deliver railway projects in compliance with high safety and quality standards," said Mr Lincoln Leong, Chief Executive Officer of MTR Corporation.

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efﬁciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network, an Airport Express link as well as a new High Speed Rail service connecting Hong Kong to the Mainland of China that was launched in September 2018. These services carry about 5.8 million passenger trips on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services MTR operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

Mr Roger Bayliss is appointed as Projects Director of MTR Corporation effective 18 March 2019.