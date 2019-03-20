MTR : Artworks Bring Visual Dialogue to Central Station in Latest “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR016/19 20 March 2019

Artworks Bring Visual Dialogue to Central Station in

Latest "Art in MTR" Exhibition

"Factory Forward: JCCAC Arts@MTR" is a collection of exquisite artworks that celebrates the talent of the resident artists of the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC) in Shek Kip Mei. The art pieces range from an oil painting depicting footbridges juxtaposed with one another outside MTR Wong Chuk Hang Station to an installation work of traditional gongs forming a music box, and ceramic sculptures portraying people's imagination. The works handpicked by the JCCAC are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition near Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station from today (20 March 2019) to 20 May 2019 for the appreciation of those who travel to and from the station.

"The exhibition features art pieces from 11 talented visual artists, including ceramics, oil painting, photography, Thangka and installation works. Having transformed a previous factory block into an iconic artist village, we are particularly proud of all resident artists and cultural organisations that span across different artistic genres. Since our establishment 10 years ago, the JCCAC has been dedicated to facilitating Hong Kong's arts development. We thank the MTR Corporation for its continuous support which allows us to bring 'factory forward' and showcase the most local and down-to-earth Hong Kong artworks to a multi-faceted audience base," said Ms Lillian Hau, Executive Director of JCCAC.

"We are pleased to provide a platform for creative individuals to showcase their talent to a mass audience. The artistic flair added to the station not only makes passenger journeys more delightful but also nurtures art and cultural development in the Hong Kong community," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.

"Factory Forward: JCCAC Arts@MTR" is the latest exhibition for the "Art in MTR" programme under the Corporation's "Community Connect" platform. "Art in MTR" provides a platform for aspiring artists, designers and talented individuals in the creative industries to showcase their works to the community. The objective of this programme is to enhance passengers' travelling experience through easy access to different art elements including live performances, short-term art exhibitions and permanent displays of art pieces.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

About "Community Connect"

"Community Connect" is the Corporation's platform for initiatives that aims to support everyone from the young to the old while enhancing the liveability of our city. What all the programmes have in common is that they've been carefully developed to nurture the communities we serve, so that together we can grow and thrive in a sustainable Hong Kong. Specifically,

 We invest in young people as they are our customers, future leaders, innovators, and game changers - supporting their development is an investment in our communities' futures.

 We contribute to making cities more connected and vibrant through staff volunteering, and collaborating with NGOs and social enterprises to address evolving community needs.

 We enhance the travelling experience through integrating art into our station architecture and facilitating artists to stage their art-related activities or displays in our stations and malls.

Photo Captions:

1. Eleven exquisite and thought-provoking art pieces created by resident artists from the

Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Factory Forward: JCCAC Arts@MTR" at Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station from today (20 March 2019) until 20 May 2019.

2.

Created by Mr Johnson Tsang, "Lucid Dream II Series" is among the artworks currently on display at Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station.

3. Created by Mr Chan Po-fung, "Metal Ensemble!" is available for appreciation at

Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station.