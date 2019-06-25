PR040/19 26 June 2019

MTR Brings Passengers a Joyful Summer

MTR Corporation is bringing a joyful summer for passengers with special fare promotions and a basket of fun and family-engaging summer activities, including a range of promotional delights at the Hong Kong Book Fair in July, as well as an array of free summer workshops in August.

Starting from 29 June to 1 September 2019, children aged 3 to 11 who hold a valid Child Octopus and seniors aged 65 or above with a valid Elder Octopus can enjoy free rides* and half-price Octopus fares respectively when they travel on the Airport Express from Hong Kong, Kowloon or Tsing Yi stations to Airport Station, or vice versa. To enjoy the offer, they simply need to tap their Child or Elder Octopus when passing through the Airport Express ticket gates.

In addition, eligible Child Octopus holders are also entitled to unlimited free travel on the MTR to or from Shenzhen via Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations between 15 July and 1 September 2019. Eligible passengers can enjoy the offer by presenting their valid Child Octopus at any Customer Service Centre or self-service redemption machine at designated stations# before entering the gate. For enquires about the fare offers, please visit www.mtr.com.hkor call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888.

"The summer holiday is a great season for families to take a break to travel. We are pleased to offer special fare promotions for those who are planning a getaway trip. We wish everyone a joyful summer," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

Apart from these attractive fare promotions, the Corporation has also prepared a basket of fun and family-engaging activities throughout the whole summer holiday for those who intend to stay in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held from 17 July to 23 July 2019. This year, the Corporation continues to support People On Board Social Enterprise Limited to host exhibition booths (Halls 3D-B05 & 5E-B04) to promote railway safety and courteous behaviour. Visitors can enjoy brand-new interactive games and special promotional delights to test their understanding of railway safety. They may also have a chance to win special MTR souvenirs and "ride" on giant MTR train chess pieces to enjoy their safe "MTR journey".

-more-