PR040/19 26 June 2019
MTR Brings Passengers a Joyful Summer
MTR Corporation is bringing a joyful summer for passengers with special fare promotions and a basket of fun and family-engaging summer activities, including a range of promotional delights at the Hong Kong Book Fair in July, as well as an array of free summer workshops in August.
Starting from 29 June to 1 September 2019, children aged 3 to 11 who hold a valid Child Octopus and seniors aged 65 or above with a valid Elder Octopus can enjoy free rides* and half-price Octopus fares respectively when they travel on the Airport Express from Hong Kong, Kowloon or Tsing Yi stations to Airport Station, or vice versa. To enjoy the offer, they simply need to tap their Child or Elder Octopus when passing through the Airport Express ticket gates.
In addition, eligible Child Octopus holders are also entitled to unlimited free travel on the MTR to or from Shenzhen via Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations between 15 July and 1 September 2019. Eligible passengers can enjoy the offer by presenting their valid Child Octopus at any Customer Service Centre or self-service redemption machine at designated stations# before entering the gate. For enquires about the fare offers, please visit www.mtr.com.hkor call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888.
"The summer holiday is a great season for families to take a break to travel. We are pleased to offer special fare promotions for those who are planning a getaway trip. We wish everyone a joyful summer," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.
Apart from these attractive fare promotions, the Corporation has also prepared a basket of fun and family-engaging activities throughout the whole summer holiday for those who intend to stay in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Book Fair will be held from 17 July to 23 July 2019. This year, the Corporation continues to support People On Board Social Enterprise Limited to host exhibition booths (Halls 3D-B05 & 5E-B04) to promote railway safety and courteous behaviour. Visitors can enjoy brand-new interactive games and special promotional delights to test their understanding of railway safety. They may also have a chance to win special MTR souvenirs and "ride" on giant MTR train chess pieces to enjoy their safe "MTR journey".
Meanwhile, an array of fun and interesting free children's workshops under the theme of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education will be held at various MTR stations in August. Please stay tuned as workshops and enrolment details will be available on MTR Facebook fan page on 16 July 2019.
Note:
*Children who enjoy the free ride offer on the Airport Express during the promotion period will not be eligible for any free MTR connection.
Wong Chuk Hang, Lei Tung, South Horizons and Whampoa (concourse at exits A and B) stations
About MTR Corporation
Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.
MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.
With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.
For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.
*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide
Photo Captions:
1. This summer, MTR Corporation is launching various fare promotions and activities to bring passengers a joyful holiday.
2. From 29 June to 1 September 2019, children aged 3 to 11 who hold a valid Child Octopus and seniors aged 65 or above with a valid Elder Octopus can enjoy free rides and half-price Octopus fares respectively on the Airport Express. Eligible Child Octopus holders are also entitled to unlimited free travel on the MTR to or from Shenzhen via Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations between 15 July and 1 September 2019.
3. At the Hong Kong Book Fair 2019 (17 July to 23 July), visitors can enjoy a series of brand- new fun and interactive games and events at the MTR x People On Board Social Enterprise booths (Halls 3D-B05 & 5E-B04) for a chance to win special MTR souvenirs and ride on giant MTR train chess pieces to make their safe "MTR journey".
