Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:59pm EDT

PR033/19

30 May 2019

Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the commencement of MTR railway services. Over the past four decades, the train services provided by the Corporation have become an integral part of the daily lives of Hong Kong people, connecting and growing communities with caring service. To celebrate this milestone, the MTR Corporation is inviting all Hong Kong residents to participate in the "MTR Journey through 40 Years - Design Competition". From today until 15 July 2019, all Hong Kong residents are welcome to submit creative 2D designs that match competition's theme of "Our Journeys Together". Winning designs will be featured on MTR train door windows and showcased in front of the millions of passengers who travel in the MTR network every day.

"Hong Kong is MTR's home and we have had the privilege of growing with Hong Kong over the past 40 years and connecting communities with our railway services. As our customers have so many fond memories of the MTR, this design competition provides an excellent platform for them to share their stories," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

Interested participants can submit 2D creative designs (photographs will not be accepted) with the dimensions of 340mm (width) x 340 mm (height) for train door windows through the competition website http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/train-design-competition.html.Twenty outstanding designs will be selected by a judging panel. Apart from having their works displayed on MTR train door windows, each winner will receive HK$1,000 worth of MTR Malls Gift Vouchers and 40 MTR Single Journey Tickets1.

For more details about the competition, please visit http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/train- design-competition.html. Results of the competition will be announced in the above-mentioned website on 2 August 2019 and winners will be notified individually.

Remark:

1 Valid for MTR travel except for High Speed Rail, Airport Express, Light Rail, East Rail Line First Class, journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations, MTR Bus and MTR Feeder Bus. As passengers changing lines between Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui stations have to exit and re-enter the system, a new ticket must be purchased for the second stage of the journey. Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash.

-End-

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Photo Caption:

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the commencement of MTR railway services in Hong Kong, the MTR Corporation invites Hong Kong residents to participate in the "MTR Journey through 40 Years - Design Competition" which runs from today to 15 July 2019.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
05/29MTR : Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition
PU
05/29MTR : HKPC, MTR Corp to build smart railways for Hong Kong
AQ
05/28MTR : New Toilet and Babycare Room Commissioned at Yau Tong Station
PU
05/28MTR : Resumes Dynamic Train Test for New Signalling System of East Rail Line
PU
05/24MTR : to Continuously Monitor Works Resumption at Light Rail Tin Wing Stop Prope..
PU
05/24MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/22MTR : New Independent Non-Executive Directors Join MTR Board
PU
05/22MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles..
PU
05/22MTR : Poll Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting, Changes of Directors, and Cha..
PU
05/22MTR : Forty Weeks of 3.3% Rebate from 30 June 2019 when New MTR Fares Take Effec..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 455 M
EBIT 2019 15 211 M
Net income 2019 12 697 M
Debt 2019 26 931 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 22,17
P/E ratio 2020 21,10
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Capitalization 292 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED16.38%37 211
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%4 190
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD12.96%3 829
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC5.35%2 553
HENAN THINKER AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT CO LTD54.36%1 774
FIRSTGROUP33.33%1 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About