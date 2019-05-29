MTR : Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition

PR033/19
30 May 2019
Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition
2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the commencement of MTR railway services. Over the past four decades, the train services provided by the Corporation have become an integral part of the daily lives of Hong Kong people, connecting and growing communities with caring service. To celebrate this milestone, the MTR Corporation is inviting all Hong Kong residents to participate in the "MTR Journey through 40 Years - Design Competition". From today until 15 July 2019, all Hong Kong residents are welcome to submit creative 2D designs that match competition's theme of "Our Journeys Together". Winning designs will be featured on MTR train door windows and showcased in front of the millions of passengers who travel in the MTR network every day.
"Hong Kong is MTR's home and we have had the privilege of growing with Hong Kong over the past 40 years and connecting communities with our railway services. As our customers have so many fond memories of the MTR, this design competition provides an excellent platform for them to share their stories," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.
Interested participants can submit 2D creative designs (photographs will not be accepted) with the dimensions of 340mm (width) x 340 mm (height) for train door windows through the competition website http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/train-design-competition.html.Twenty outstanding designs will be selected by a judging panel. Apart from having their works displayed on MTR train door windows, each winner will receive HK$1,000 worth of MTR Malls Gift Vouchers and 40 MTR Single Journey Tickets1.
For more details about the competition, please visit http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/train- design-competition.html. Results of the competition will be announced in the above-mentioned website on 2 August 2019 and winners will be notified individually.
Remark:
1 Valid for MTR travel except for High Speed Rail, Airport Express, Light Rail, East Rail Line First Class, journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations, MTR Bus and MTR Feeder Bus. As passengers changing lines between Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui stations have to exit and re-enter the system, a new ticket must be purchased for the second stage of the journey. Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash.
Photo Caption:
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the commencement of MTR railway services in Hong Kong, the MTR Corporation invites Hong Kong residents to participate in the "MTR Journey through 40 Years - Design Competition" which runs from today to 15 July 2019.
