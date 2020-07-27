MTR : Changes of Director and Alternate Directors

Ms Mable Chan will cease to hold the post of the C for T with effect from 1 August 2020 and, as a result, will cease to be a NED of the Company and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company, all with effect from the same date; and Mr Joseph Lai Yee-tak will cease to be an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from 1 August 2020, as he will cease to hold the post of the PS for T&H(T) with effect from the same date.

Each of Mr Andrew Lai, Ms Mable Chan and Mr Joseph Lai has confirmed that he/she has no disagreement with the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') and that there is no other matter relating to his/her cessation as the Company's Director or Alternate Director as abovementioned that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.

Appointment of Alternate Director

The Company further announces the following change:

Ms Mable Chan

Ms Mable Chan will take up the post of PS for T&H(T) with effect from 1 August 2020 and, by assuming such post, will become an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from the same date.

The S for T&H is a NED of the Company appointed by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the 'HKSAR') pursuant to the Mass Transit Railway Ordinance (Chapter 556 of the Laws of Hong Kong), who has appointed the PS for T&H(T) as his Alternate Director.

Ms Chan (aged 54) joined the Administrative Service of the Hong Kong Government in 1989 and rose to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A in 2019. She had served in various policy bureaux and departments, including the former City and New Territories Administration, the former Planning, Environment and Lands Branch, the former New Airport Projects Co-ordination Office, the former Chief Secretary's Office, the Chief Secretary for Administration's Office, the former Constitutional Affairs Bureau, the former Housing, Planning and Lands Bureau and the former Education and Manpower Bureau. She was the Deputy Secretary for Education from October 2008 to July 2012, the Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Treasury) from July 2012 to July 2016, and the Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) from August 2016 to October 2017.

Ms Chan is currently the C for T and, by virtue of holding such post, is a NED and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company. In her existing official capacity, Ms Chan also serves as a director of several transport-related companies including The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited, Long Win Bus Company Limited, New World First Bus Services Limited, New Lantao Bus Company (1973) Limited, Citybus Limited, The "Star" Ferry Company, Limited, New Hong Kong Tunnel Company Limited, Western Harbour Tunnel Company Limited and Route 3 (CPS) Company Limited. As mentioned above, Ms Chan will cease to be the C for T and become the PS for T&H(T), both with effect from 1 August 2020.