MTR : Changes of Director and Alternate Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
香港鐵路有限公司
(the 'Company')
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 66)
CHANGES OF DIRECTOR AND ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
The Company announces the following changes:
Change of Director
Ms Mable Chan will cease to hold the post of the Commissioner for Transport ('C for T') with effect from 1 August 2020 and, as a result, will cease to be a Non- executive Director ('NED') of the Company and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company, all with effect from the same date;
Changes of Alternate Directors
Mr Andrew Lai Chi-wah has ceased to be an Alternate Director to Mr Christopher Hui Ching-yu (Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury ('S for FS&T')), a NED of the Company, with effect from 25 July 2020;
Mr Joseph Lai Yee-tak will cease to be an Alternate Director to the office of the Secretary for Transport and Housing ('S for T&H') (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from 1 August 2020, as he will cease to hold the post of Permanent Secretary for Transport and Housing (Transport) ('PS for T&H(T)') with effect from the same date; and
Ms Mable Chan will take up the post of PS for T&H(T) with effect from 1 August 2020, and, by assuming such post, will become an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from the same date.
Cessation of Director and Alternate Directors
The Company announces the following changes:
Mr Andrew Lai Chi-wah has ceased to be an Alternate Director to Mr Christopher Hui Ching-yu (S for FS&T), a NED of the Company, with effect from 25 July 2020;
1
Ms Mable Chan will cease to hold the post of the C for T with effect from 1 August 2020 and, as a result, will cease to be a NED of the Company and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company, all with effect from the same date; and
Mr Joseph Lai Yee-tak will cease to be an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from 1 August 2020, as he will cease to hold the post of the PS for T&H(T) with effect from the same date.
Each of Mr Andrew Lai, Ms Mable Chan and Mr Joseph Lai has confirmed that he/she has no disagreement with the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') and that there is no other matter relating to his/her cessation as the Company's Director or Alternate Director as abovementioned that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.
Appointment of Alternate Director
The Company further announces the following change:
Ms Mable Chan
Ms Mable Chan will take up the post of PS for T&H(T) with effect from 1 August 2020 and, by assuming such post, will become an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan), a NED of the Company, with effect from the same date.
The S for T&H is a NED of the Company appointed by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the 'HKSAR') pursuant to the Mass Transit Railway Ordinance (Chapter 556 of the Laws of Hong Kong), who has appointed the PS for T&H(T) as his Alternate Director.
Ms Chan (aged 54) joined the Administrative Service of the Hong Kong Government in 1989 and rose to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A in 2019. She had served in various policy bureaux and departments, including the former City and New Territories Administration, the former Planning, Environment and Lands Branch, the former New Airport Projects Co-ordination Office, the former Chief Secretary's Office, the Chief Secretary for Administration's Office, the former Constitutional Affairs Bureau, the former Housing, Planning and Lands Bureau and the former Education and Manpower Bureau. She was the Deputy Secretary for Education from October 2008 to July 2012, the Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Treasury) from July 2012 to July 2016, and the Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) from August 2016 to October 2017.
Ms Chan is currently the C for T and, by virtue of holding such post, is a NED and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company. In her existing official capacity, Ms Chan also serves as a director of several transport-related companies including The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited, Long Win Bus Company Limited, New World First Bus Services Limited, New Lantao Bus Company (1973) Limited, Citybus Limited, The "Star" Ferry Company, Limited, New Hong Kong Tunnel Company Limited, Western Harbour Tunnel Company Limited and Route 3 (CPS) Company Limited. As mentioned above, Ms Chan will cease to be the C for T and become the PS for T&H(T), both with effect from 1 August 2020.
2
Ms Chan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in General Business Management from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Ms Chan has not entered into any contract of service with the Company as an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan) nor is she appointed for a specific term. Ms Chan will not receive any emoluments from the Company as an Alternate Director to the office of the S for T&H (Mr Frank Chan Fan).
Unless otherwise disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms Chan:
has not held any other directorship in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, and does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries;
is not related to any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company, except that she is an official of the Government of the HKSAR. The Financial Secretary Incorporated, a controlling shareholder of the Company, holds shares in the Company in trust for the Government of the HKSAR; and
does not have any interest in and does not hold any short positions in any shares or underlying shares in or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
In respect of the appointment of Ms Chan, there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Listing Rules'), and there is no other matter relating to her appointment, other than as stated above, which needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
Gillian Elizabeth Meller
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 27 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement:
Members of the Board: Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen (Chairman)**, Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui (Chief Executive Officer), Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler*, Dr Bunny Chan Chung-bun*, Walter Chan Kar-lok*, Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui*, Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai*, Cheng Yan-kee*, Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin*, Dr Eddy Fong Ching*, James Kwan Yuk-choi*, Rose Lee Wai-mun*, Lucia Li Li Ka-lai*, Jimmy Ng Wing-ka*, Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun*, Johannes Zhou Yuan*, Christopher Hui Ching-yu (Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury)**, Secretary for Transport and Housing (Frank Chan Fan)**, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Lam Sai-hung)** and Commissioner for Transport (Mable Chan)**
Members of the Executive Directorate: Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui, Adi Lau Tin-shing, Roger Francis Bayliss, Margaret Cheng Wai-ching, Linda Choy Siu-min, Dr Peter Ronald Ewen, Herbert Hui Leung-wah, Dr Tony Lee Kar-yun, Gillian Elizabeth Meller, David Tang Chi-fai and Jeny Yeung Mei-chun
independent non-executive Director
non-executiveDirector
This announcement is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:40:02 UTC