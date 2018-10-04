MTR : Children’s Creativity at “Art in MTR” Exhibition Adds Joy to MTR Journeys

Log in
10/04/2018 | 11:38pm EDT

PR087/18 5 October 2018

Children's Creativity at "Art in MTR" Exhibition Adds Joy to MTR Journeys

The simple pleasure of creating art pieces from ordinary objects like milk cartons, workers' gloves and paper plates may have long been forgotten by many grownups. A new "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations featuring works from the "Jockey Club Expressive Arts Programme for Children" offers adults a chance to admire colourful creative works and re-visit their younger times. The exhibition opened today (5 October 2018) and runs through to 1 January 2019.

The arts programme, organised by The Sovereign Art Foundation and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, aims to enhance the efficacy of communication in teaching and learning activities within selected primary schools and community centres in Hong Kong and help students who are underprivileged or have special educational needs to successfully integrate into mainstream classrooms through art creation.

Inspired by the visual arts, music, creative writing, body movement as well as drama, participating students created their artworks during a series of workshops. Without any skill-based training, the students were encouraged to express their inner world through art creation without any limitation.

"We are pleased to provide a platform for children to showcase their creativity while also supporting learning activities that help students with different needs," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation. "We also appreciate the simple delights that these artworks bring to the MTR network, making passengers' journeys more pleasant and enjoyable," she added.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.

- End-

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network, an Airport Express link as well as a new High Speed Rail service connecting Hong Kong to the Mainland of China that was launched in September 2018. These services carry about 5.8 million passenger trips on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services MTR operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

About "Community Connect"

"Community Connect" is the Corporation's platform for initiatives that aims to support everyone from the young to the old while enhancing the liveability of our city. What all the programmes have in common is that they've been carefully developed to nurture the communities we serve, so that together we can grow and thrive in a sustainable Hong Kong. Specifically,

  • We invest in young people as they are our customers, future leaders, innovators, and game changers - supporting their development is an investment in our communities' futures.

  • We contribute to making cities more connected and vibrant through staff volunteering, and collaborating with NGOs and social enterprises to address evolving community needs.

  • We enhance the travelling experience through integrating art into our station architecture and facilitating artists to stage their art-related activities or displays in our stations and malls.

Photo Caption:

Artworks by students from the "Jockey Club Expressive Arts Programme for Children" are currently on display in the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations starting from today (5 October 2018) until 1 January 2019.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 03:37:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
