MTR : Children’s Creativity at “Art in MTR” Exhibition Adds Joy to MTR Journeys

PR087/18 5 October 2018

Children's Creativity at "Art in MTR" Exhibition Adds Joy to MTR Journeys

The simple pleasure of creating art pieces from ordinary objects like milk cartons, workers' gloves and paper plates may have long been forgotten by many grownups. A new "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations featuring works from the "Jockey Club Expressive Arts Programme for Children" offers adults a chance to admire colourful creative works and re-visit their younger times. The exhibition opened today (5 October 2018) and runs through to 1 January 2019.

The arts programme, organised by The Sovereign Art Foundation and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, aims to enhance the efficacy of communication in teaching and learning activities within selected primary schools and community centres in Hong Kong and help students who are underprivileged or have special educational needs to successfully integrate into mainstream classrooms through art creation.

Inspired by the visual arts, music, creative writing, body movement as well as drama, participating students created their artworks during a series of workshops. Without any skill-based training, the students were encouraged to express their inner world through art creation without any limitation.

"We are pleased to provide a platform for children to showcase their creativity while also supporting learning activities that help students with different needs," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation. "We also appreciate the simple delights that these artworks bring to the MTR network, making passengers' journeys more pleasant and enjoyable," she added.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.

Artworks by students from the "Jockey Club Expressive Arts Programme for Children" are currently on display in the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations starting from today (5 October 2018) until 1 January 2019.