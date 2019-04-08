MTR : Children's Artistic Talent Unleashed at Latest “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR022/19 9 April 2019 Children's Artistic Talent Unleashed at Latest "Art in MTR" Exhibition The joys of life are sometimes best illustrated by simple drawings. Creative works by children are showcased at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of JCI Harbour's Flagship Project - The International Children Drawing Contest cum Photography Competition" at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (9 April 2019) to 2 July 2019. The works cover diverse themes such as "Move it Move it" and "I Have a Dream" with illustrations capturing everything from sports such as windsurfing and ping pong to dream homes for families, animals and toys. Organised by the Junior Chamber International Harbour (Hong Kong), the exhibition displays winning entries in the drawing competition from 2014 to 2018. The contest which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year has helped raise public awareness about a number of social issues including marine protection and racial harmony. "Children will be masters of our community in the future. The JCI Harbour competition not only encourages kids to unleash their artistic talent, but also express their ideas about issues that will matter to them and the society at large in the future," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation. MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation. - End-

About MTR Corporation Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency. MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development. With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future. For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk. *includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide About "Community Connect" "Community Connect" is the Corporation's platform for initiatives that aims to support everyone from the young to the old while enhancing the liveability of our city. What all the programmes have in common is that they've been carefully developed to nurture the communities we serve, so that together we can grow and thrive in a sustainable Hong Kong. Specifically, ∙We invest in young people as they are our customers, future leaders, innovators, and game changers - supporting their development is an investment in our communities' futures. ∙We contribute to making cities more connected and vibrant through staff volunteering, and collaborating with NGOs and social enterprises to address evolving community needs. ∙We enhance the travelling experience through integrating art into our station architecture and facilitating artists to stage their art- related activities or displays in our stations and malls.

Photo Captions: 1.Forty-fivewinning drawings covering different themes are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of JCI Harbour's Flagship Project - The International Children Drawing Contest cum Photography Competition" at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (9 April 2019) to 2 July 2019. 2. The picture shows some of the winning entries in 2018.

3. The picture shows some of the winning entries in 2014.