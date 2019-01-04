MTR : Children's Visions of a Harmonious Community Raise Awareness on Poverty at latest “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR004/19 4 January 2019

Children's Visions of a Harmonious Community Raise Awareness on Poverty at latest "Art in MTR" Exhibition

Education on poverty awareness should start at a young age. More than 1,000 kindergarten and primary school students participated in a drawing competition for the "10.17 Fast-a-meal" campaign to raise public awareness on poverty alleviation. More than 20 winning paintings from the competition depicting children's visions for a harmonious community and dream home are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (4 January 2019) until 3 April 2019.

Organised by the Hong Kong Church Network for the Poor, the drawing competition was part of a series of activities for the annual United Nation's International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October. These activities enabled members of the public to gain a better understanding of the problem of poverty in Hong Kong and encouraged them to work together to address the problem of deprivation.

"MTR carries passengers from all walks of life and we are pleased to provide a platform for this meaningful cause. Through the children's drawings, we hope the exhibition would motivate the community to reflect on the social issues that Hong Kong faces and encourage each of us to make a difference," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.

