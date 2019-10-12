PRESS STATEMENT 12 October 2019

MTR Condemns Petrol Bomb Attack in Operating Station

A few MTR stations including Kowloon Tong, Lai Chi Kok and Sha Tin stations were vandalised again today (12 October 2019). A petrol bomb was hurled into an operating MTR station and fires were set at station entrance/exits which severely endangered the safety of the public and MTR staff. Equipment was vandalised and cannot be used for service. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the recurrence of such malicious and irresponsible acts and has reported the cases to the police.

At around 2:25pm today, a fire was seen at Entrance/Exit G1 of Kowloon Tong Station of the East Rail Line. Station staff immediately reported the incident to the Police and Fire Services Department, and in the meantime put out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher. Subsequently two entry/exit gates were burnt. Entrances G1 and G2 were immediately closed. Police and Fire Services personnel conducted an investigation and collected evidence on site and found that the cause of fire was suspicious. It was believed that the incident was caused by petrol bomb attack. The Corporation is very concerned about the case as it might cause severe casualty in an operating station. The case was classified as arson by the Police.

At around 5pm, suspected arson case occurred at the Entrance/Exit B1 of Lai Chi Kok Station, which had been closed earlier. The Customer Service Centre, fire service equipment and various entry/exit gates of Sha Tin Station were vandalised at around 9:30pm as well.

Considering the fact that a large number of station facilities at different stations are still under repair, and also having regard to risk assessment, train services on all MTR Lines (excluding Airport Express), Light Rail and MTR Bus ended at 10pm today to allow more time for repair works.

During these days, MTR maintenance staff have been inspecting the vandalised facilities, assessing the extent of damages and carrying out repair works during the non-traffic hours every day. We try our very best to maintain our service for the public and disseminate relevant information if our services are affected via the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements as well as the media.

However, our efforts will be wasted and services will be disrupted impacting on the travelling public if violence, vandalism or other malicious acts recur in the railway network. These unlawful acts generate risks and may result in emergency situations that seriously endanger the safety of passengers and staff. Under these circumstances, train service to and from the concerned stations may be stopped immediately. Stations may also be closed with little or no prior notice. Furthermore, the damaged stations and their facilities may not be able to resume service the next day or even longer. In the event that such situations occur and cause inconvenience to passengers, the Corporation appeals for passengers' understanding.