Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
44.55 HKD   -0.45%
12:02pMTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
PU
10/23MTR : Rail project in pipeline
AQ
10/20Hong Kong firms, lacking riot insurance, pick up pieces from protest damage
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

27 October 2019

MTR Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station

During the public procession today (27 October 2019), entrances/exits and facilities of some MTR stations were vandalised. In particular, rioters hurled a petrol bomb into and set fires to entrances/ exits of Mong Kok Station, which was in operation at the time, necessitating the closure of the station to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and railway facilities. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns such unlawful acts and has reported the cases to the Police.

The Corporation has been closely monitoring the situation and tried its very best to maintain safe and smooth railway service as far as practicable. During the period, crowd control measures were implemented at Mong Kok Station and some of the station entrances/exits were closed. Later at around 7pm, a petrol bomb was hurled into the station from Entrance/Exit B2. To safeguard passengers and MTR staff, Mong Kok Station had to be closed with Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line trains bypassing the station. However, even after the closure of the station, rioters continued to maliciously damage and set fires at Entrance/Exits C1, C2, D2 and E2. In view of the emergency situation arising from unrest outside Yau Ma Tei Station, after risk assessment, station was also closed at about 7:50pm.

In addition, at around 4:40pm, external objects including three traffic cones and a rubbish bin were thrown onto a section of track between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East stations on the East Rail Line, potentially endangering the safety of train operations. The Operations Control Centre subsequently arranged operating staff to remove the objects. Service on the East Rail Line was disrupted for about 10 minutes and gradually resumed at about 4:50pm after safe operations have been assured.

Several other stations were also damaged today, including damage to signage glass, fire service equipment and CCTV cameras at Ho Man Tin Station. CCTV cameras were also defaced at Hung Hom Station.

-more-

The Corporation strongly condemns the repeated unlawful acts targeting MTR stations and posing threats to the safety of passengers, staff and the railway system. The Corporation has reported the cases to the Police and reserves the right to take legal action against the people responsible for such vandalism. As stations were again vandalised today, MTR staff will inspect and assess the extent of damages after service hours tonight and try to repair the damaged facilities. We will also do our best to reduce the impact on train service for tomorrow (28 October 2019). The arrangement of early closure of railway lines will be maintained for a period of time given the need for repairs and the continuing risks of attacks of railway facilities. The Corporation will disseminate the relevant information via the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements as well as the media.

- End -

Photo captions:Ho Man Tin Station

Hung Hom Station

A section of track between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East stations on the East Rail Line

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 16:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
12:02pMTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
PU
10/23MTR : Rail project in pipeline
AQ
10/20Hong Kong firms, lacking riot insurance, pick up pieces from protest damage
RE
10/20MTR : Condemns Rioters for Setting Fires to Stations Endangering the Safety of P..
PU
10/19MTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
PU
10/18MTR : experts share passenger experience knowhow at Metro Melbourne
AQ
10/17MTR : Handling of Election Advertisements in the Railway Network
PU
10/17MTR : Special Ticketing Arrangements for Passengers using MTR Monthly Pass Extra..
PU
10/15MTR : Clarifies Various Allegations
PU
10/15HONG KONG RETAIL RENTS FALL SHARPLY : consultancy
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 520 M
EBIT 2019 14 227 M
Net income 2019 11 480 M
Debt 2019 20 642 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 274 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,25  HKD
Last Close Price 44,55  HKD
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chak-pui Kam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pak Kuen Auyeung Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED8.13%35 001
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 648
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED12.04%3 844
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC21.12%2 946
FIRSTGROUP54.08%1 991
STAGECOACH6.04%1 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group