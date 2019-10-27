|
PRESS STATEMENT
27 October 2019
MTR Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
During the public procession today (27 October 2019), entrances/exits and facilities of some MTR stations were vandalised. In particular, rioters hurled a petrol bomb into and set fires to entrances/ exits of Mong Kok Station, which was in operation at the time, necessitating the closure of the station to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and railway facilities. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns such unlawful acts and has reported the cases to the Police.
The Corporation has been closely monitoring the situation and tried its very best to maintain safe and smooth railway service as far as practicable. During the period, crowd control measures were implemented at Mong Kok Station and some of the station entrances/exits were closed. Later at around 7pm, a petrol bomb was hurled into the station from Entrance/Exit B2. To safeguard passengers and MTR staff, Mong Kok Station had to be closed with Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line trains bypassing the station. However, even after the closure of the station, rioters continued to maliciously damage and set fires at Entrance/Exits C1, C2, D2 and E2. In view of the emergency situation arising from unrest outside Yau Ma Tei Station, after risk assessment, station was also closed at about 7:50pm.
In addition, at around 4:40pm, external objects including three traffic cones and a rubbish bin were thrown onto a section of track between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East stations on the East Rail Line, potentially endangering the safety of train operations. The Operations Control Centre subsequently arranged operating staff to remove the objects. Service on the East Rail Line was disrupted for about 10 minutes and gradually resumed at about 4:50pm after safe operations have been assured.
Several other stations were also damaged today, including damage to signage glass, fire service equipment and CCTV cameras at Ho Man Tin Station. CCTV cameras were also defaced at Hung Hom Station.
The Corporation strongly condemns the repeated unlawful acts targeting MTR stations and posing threats to the safety of passengers, staff and the railway system. The Corporation has reported the cases to the Police and reserves the right to take legal action against the people responsible for such vandalism. As stations were again vandalised today, MTR staff will inspect and assess the extent of damages after service hours tonight and try to repair the damaged facilities. We will also do our best to reduce the impact on train service for tomorrow (28 October 2019). The arrangement of early closure of railway lines will be maintained for a period of time given the need for repairs and the continuing risks of attacks of railway facilities. The Corporation will disseminate the relevant information via the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements as well as the media.
