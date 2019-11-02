PRESS STATEMENT 2 November 2019

MTR Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bombs into Operating Station

Today (2 November 2019) rioters repeatedly hurled petrol bombs into Central Station, which was in operation at that time, and damaged station entrances. These acts necessitated the evacuation and early closure of the station. In addition, Entrance/Exit B of Causeway Bay Station and Entrance/Exit C of Mong Kok Station were also the target of arson attacks. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns such illegal and irresponsible acts and has reported the incidents to the Police.

In view of the public possessions and gathering to be held today, the Corporation conducted a risk assessment with relevant government departments in advance and implemented crowd control measures, including closing some of the entrances/exits of specific stations, in accordance with the situation. At around 5pm, rioters attacked Entrance/Exit J3 of Central Station, which had been closed earlier, by damaging glass panels and hoardings as well as setting fire there. Subsequently, petrol bombs were hurled into and fire was set to Entrances/Exits B and C of Central Station respectively, which were still open for passenger use at that time. Rioters also damaged the control mechanism of the roller shutter of Entrance/Exit C and closed it without authorisation. In view of the situation, Central Station had to be closed at 6:20pm with trains on the Tsuen Wan Line and Island Line by-passing the station to ensure the safety of passengers and MTR staff.

Besides, there was also an arson attack at Entrance/Exit B of Causeway Bay Station. Entrance/Exit E of the Station was also defaced with the roller shutter being damaged. A number of entrances/exits of Sheung Wan Station were blocked by barriers set up by rioters. Fire was also set to the Entrance/Exit C of Mong Kok Station. Meanwhile, an MTR bus was defaced with graffiti when it passed through Central during its journey back to the depot.

The MTR Corporation reiterates that rioters' violent acts pose threats to the safety of passengers, staff and railway operations. The Corporation strongly condemns such unlawful acts and has reported the cases to the Police. It also reserves the right to take legal action against the people responsible for such vandalism.

Despite the repeated vandalism of railway facilities, MTR engineering personnel have been making unremitting efforts to carry out repair works. Nevertheless, significant damage was caused again today. Our engineering personnel have to inspect and assess the damaged facilities after service hours tonight and try to repair them. In the meantime, operations safety risks will be further assessed. The Corporation will disseminate information on the train service arrangement tomorrow (3 November 2019) via the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements as well as the media.

