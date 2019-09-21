PRESS STATEMENT 21 September 2019

MTR Condemns Vandalism at Light Rail Stops

The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the vandalism at Light Rail (LR) stops by protesters during the public activities in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long today (21 September 2019). As a prudent measure, LR and MTR Bus services in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long had to be suspended during the events.

The Corporation conducted a detailed risk assessment before the public activities took place. After discussions with relevant government departments and taking into consideration the safety of passengers and MTR staff, Tuen Mun and Yuen Long stations on the West Rail Line were closed at 1pm and 3pm today respectively as a prudent measure. Trains also did not stop at these two stations.

However, protesters maliciously vandalised the facilities at LR Town Centre, Yau Oi, On Ting and Siu Lun stops including ticket issuing machines, Octopus fare processors, CCTV cameras and Passenger Information Display Panels as well as defaced station facilities with graffiti. In addition, people also trespassed into the track area of Town Centre Stop, threw items onto the tracks and damaged trackside signalling equipment. These irresponsible actions would endanger the people using the LR service.

Services of LR routes 507, 614P and 615P were suspended while Routes 505, 614 and 751 were diverted to skip a number of LR stops at around 4pm today due to road conditions during the public activities. Taking into account the damages and interference in operations as well as the fact that the public activities took place near LR and MTR Bus routes, following discussions with relevant government departments, LR and MTR Bus services in Tuen Mun had to be suspended at around 6pm. At around 9:30pm, LR and MTR Bus services in Yuen Long also had to be suspended to protect the safety of passengers and staff.

The Corporation strongly condemns the malicious vandalism and has reported the cases to the Police. The Corporation takes these incidents very seriously and reserves the right to take legal action against the concerned parties. Indeed, MTR staff have been striving to provide reliable and convenient railway and bus services to members of public under feasible and safe conditions. The Corporation appeals to members of public to stay calm and be considerate, and stop vandalising station facilities, harassing other people or affecting railway safety.

MTR engineering personnel will check the damaged facilities to assess the extent of damages and the time required for recovery. If some of the facilities cannot be repaired in time, passengers may have to wait for a longer time to use the facilities. The Corporation appeals to members of the public for their understanding.

