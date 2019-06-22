Log in
MTR : Continues to Enhance Customer Service for High Speed Rail

06/22/2019 | 07:15am EDT

PR038/19 22 June 2019

MTR Continues to Enhance Customer Service for High Speed Rail

The High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) ("HSR") has entered its ninth month of service since the commencement of operations on 23 September 2018. The MTR Corporation set up an opinion zone at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station ("WEK") for the second time on 21 and 22 June 2019 to invite feedback from passengers with an aim to further enhance customer experience.

In total over 60 MTR staff members joined different sessions of the opinion zone, which was set up at the Departure Concourse on Level B3 of WEK, to collect passengers' views on HSR service and station facilities. Furthermore, Operations Director of MTR Corporation Mr Adi Lau rode on a Vibrant Express Train to talk to HSR passengers and listen to their suggestions. The opinion zones were well received and more than 300 passengers expressed their opinions.

"MTR is committed to seeking continuous service enhancement. This is the second time we have arranged opinion zones at WEK since HSR service commencement. During the first round conducted in December 2018, we collected a lot of invaluable feedback from passengers. Afterwards, a series of enhancement measures have been implemented, including revamping the signage and boarding display at the Departure Concourse on Level B3, and placing additional seats in the Ticketing Hall on Level B1. We will continue to make enhancements in providing excellent service to our High Speed Rail customers," said Mr Adi Lau, Operations Director.

Up to now, HSR has served over 14 million passenger journeys between Hong Kong and various Mainland cities, with the average daily patronage reaching over 54,000 and over 65,000 on weekends currently.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Photo captions

1. Operations Director Mr Adi Lau (first photo) and Commercial Director Ms Jeny Yeung (second photo) invite passengers' feedback to understand their views on HSR.

2. Passengers share their opinions on HSR services and station facilities with MTR staff.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 11:14:02 UTC
