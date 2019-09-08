PRESS STATEMENT 8 September 2019

MTR Does Not Tolerate Any Violence or Malicious Act Causing Damage

The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the malicious vandalism that took place at various MTR stations today (8 September 2019) including arson at an entrance/exit of Central Station. Moreover, an MTR station staff member carrying out his duty at entrance/exit J (near Jackson Road) of Central Station was hit by a hard object thrown by a protester and suffered a scratch. He was accompanied by a colleague for treatment at a hospital. The Corporation expresses its deep anger over the acts which threatened the safety of passengers and MTR staff as well as caused injury to an MTR staff member. The Corporation reiterates that it does not tolerate any act of violence.

The malicious acts causing damage did not only lead to severe impact on passenger journeys but also constitute serious crimes and a breach of the injunction order. The cases have been reported to the Police. The Corporation will handle these incidents in a serious manner and reserves the right to take further legal action against the parties concerned.

As of 9pm today, a number of facilities including those at entrances/exits and station concourses as well as escalators were severely vandalised at Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Tin Hau stations. Central and Wan Chai stations had to be temporarily closed with trains on the relevant MTR lines not stopping at these two stations. Whether these stations, especially the severely damaged Central Station, could be re-opened for passenger service tomorrow morning will depend on the extent of damage to the station facilities and progress of repair work by MTR personnel.

In addition, Prince Edward, Mong Kok, Sha Tin, Tai Po Market and Tseung Kwan O stations were forced to close early yesterday (7 September 2019) due to large-scale vandalism during public activities. Facilities damaged or defaced at these stations included CCTV cameras, entry/exit gates, ticket issuing machines and add-value machines. Following overnight repairs, the stations were reopened for passenger service this morning.

Multiple acts of vandalism have occurred at Prince Edward Station over the past few days. The Corporation understands the concerns raised about CCTV footage recorded at Prince Edward Station. The Corporation has a set of stringent procedures and guidelines about the use of CCTV footage and the handling of related information. According to established procedures, only authorised persons can view CCTV footage. Generally speaking, CCTV footage will be deleted after 28 days. However, if special occurrences have taken place and the CCTV footage may need to be reviewed at a later stage, such as in the event that the footage may be used to assist in an investigation, the relevant footage will be kept for three years. This practice has made reference to the guidelines from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. The relevant CCTV footage from Prince Edward Station will therefore be kept for three years.

In view of the continuous serious violence and vandalism acts which have occurred at stations, the Corporation will carry out risk assessment and prudently consider closing stations near the

