PRESS STATEMENT 29 September 2019

MTR Does Not Tolerate Vandalism or Acts Endangering Railway Safety

A number of MTR stations including Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations were vandalised during public activities on Hong Kong Island today (29 September 2019). Protesters unlawfully meddled with the emergency exit ramp on a train, petrol bombs were hurled into MTR station and fire was set at station entrances/exits which severely endangered the safety of the public and MTR staff. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the recurrence of such malicious and irresponsible behaviour and emphasises that it will not tolerate any acts undermining railway safety. The Corporation had reported the cases to the police.

In view of the emergency situations in Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, crowd control measures were implemented at a number of MTR stations and train services were also adjusted, including closing station entrances/exits, arranging trains to skip certain stations and closing stations. These measures are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and station staff. Severe damages were done to Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway stations. Protesters smashed the glass panels at an entrance/exit of Wan Chai Station and hurled several rounds of petrol bombs along with a large quantity of objects into the station concourse. Protesters also set fire to entrances/exits of Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations today. Fortunately the fires were quickly put out. However, a station staff suffered injury caused by fragments of a brick thrown by protestors into Causeway Bay Station.

In addition, at around 3pm today, a group of people illegally trespassed into the rear driving cabin of a Kennedy Town-bound Island Line train when the train was performing platform duty in Shau Kei Wan Station. These people unlawfully opened the emergency exit ramp, took a fire extinguisher from the driving cabin and put in onto the track, causing a temporary suspension of train service between Tai Koo and Chai Wan stations. Subsequently, MTR staff had to restore the ramp, conduct a thorough search to ensure that the track area was clear and check railway facilities to confirm they function normally. As a result, train service of the Island Line was disrupted for about half an hour and service gradually resumed to normal at around 3:30pm.

The emergency exits and ramps are safety equipment on the train. In the event of a serious incident when passengers need to be evacuated to the track area, the emergency exit ramp will be laid down. The equipment is therefore designed to make it easy for passengers to use during an emergency so as to facilitate the rescue. When the equipment is activated, the train captain in the front driving cabin will also be alerted. Any intentional interference with the operation of such equipment, depending on the impact caused, may be regarded as a criminal offence.

MTR staff have been striving to provide safe and smooth railway service to members of the public. However, if violence, vandalism, other malicious acts or large-scale contraventions

-more-