MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
MTR : Email to Existing Registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form)

09/04/2019 | 05:07am EDT

5 September 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

香港鐵路有限公司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

Notice of Publication of

2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form

(collectively, the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Current Corporate Communications are now available (in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE") at www.hkex.com.hk. You may access those documents by clicking "Investor's Information" under "About MTR" section on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Financials and Reports" for the 2019 Interim Report and "Announcements/Circulars" for the other Current Corporate Communications, or browsing through the HKSE's website.

You may at any time by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") (sent to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk), change your means of receipt (in printed form or in electronic form on the Company's website) or choice of language of any future Corporate Communications (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

Even if you have elected (or are regarded as having elected) to receive the Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website but for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) on the Company's website, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) will be available from the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on request. They will also be available, from their date of despatch, on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the HKSE's website at www.hkex.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Company's Share Registrar's hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Gillian Elizabeth Meller

Company Secretary

For and on behalf of

MTR Corporation Limited

This notification is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 09:06:13 UTC
