MTR : Enhanced MTR Service for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day

End-of-day quote  - 09/18
42 HKD   +0.48%
12:48pMTR : Enhanced MTR Service for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day
PU
09/17MTR : Appoints New Director
PU
09/17MTR : Change of Director
PU
PR082/18 19 September 2018

Enhanced MTR Service for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day

To provide members of the public with greater travel convenience to enjoy the Mid-Autumn Festival (Monday, 24 September 2018) and National Day Fireworks Display (Monday, 1 October 2018), MTR train service will be enhanced on these two days.

On the Mid-Autumn Festival (24 September), train service will be stepped up from 3:00pm on the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tseung Kwan O Line and East Rail Line; from 4:00pm on Tung Chung Line, South Island Line and West Rail Line; and from 4:30pm on the Ma On Shan Line. Furthermore, trains on all local MTR lines (except the Airport Express, Disneyland Resort Line and journeys to or from Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau) will operate throughout the night.

Light Rail routes 505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 706 and 751 will also operate throughout the night, while service hours will be extended for MTR Bus routes 506, K51 and K52 connecting to the West Rail Line.

To facilitate passengers heading out to enjoy the Fireworks Display in the evening of 1 October, train service will be enhanced from 8:00pm on the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line; and from 8:30pm on the West Rail Line.

For details of the service enhancements during the holidays, please refer to the attached Annex and the MTR website www.mtr.com.hk.

MTR Corporation would also like to remind passengers and the public not to fly sky lanterns in areas near open sections of the railway network nor bring any metallic balloons into MTR premises while celebrating the festivals as these objects may cause train service disruptions. Passengers with floating LED balloons are also advised that they will be turned away from the MTR system as these objects which could be explosive pose a risk to passengers' safety and safe railway operations.

The MTR Corporation wishes passengers a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebration with families and friends.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Annex:

Service Enhancements for Mid-Autumn Festival (24 September 2018)

MTR Service Frequency (average) on Mid-Autumn Festival (24 September 2018)

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

8:30 pm to 12:30 am

Island Line

2.1 minutes

3.6 minutes

Tsuen Wan Line

2 minutes

Kwun Tong Line

Tiu Keng Leng - Ho Man Tin

2.3 minutes

3.6 minutes

Ho Man Tin - Whampoa

4.6 minutes

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

8:00 pm to 12:30 am

Tseung Kwan O Line

North Point - Tseung Kwan O

2.2 minutes

--

North Point - Po Lam

2.5 / 4 minutes

4.1 minutes

North Point - LOHAS Park

6.7 minutes

--

Tiu Keng Leng - LOHAS Park

--

12 minutes

Line

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

10:00 pm to 12:30 am

Tung Chung Line

Hong Kong - Tsing Yi

3 - 5 minutes

8 minutes

Hong Kong - Tung Chung

4 - 8 minutes

South Island Line

3.3 minutes

--

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

East Rail Line

Hung Hom - Sheung Shui

4 - 8 minutes

Hung Hom - Lo Wu

6 - 8 minutes

Hung Hom - Lok Ma Chau

10 - 12 minutes

Line

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

West Rail Line

3.5 minutes

Line

4:30 pm to 5:40 pm

Ma On Shan Line

4 minutes

MTR Overnight Service (Monday to Tuesday, 24 to 25 September 2018)

Line

12:30 am to 2:30 am

2:30 am to 3:30 am

3:30 am to 6:00 am

Island Line

5 minutes

8 minutes

10 minutes

Tsuen Wan Line

Kwun Tong Line

Tseung Kwan O Line

North Point - Po Lam

5 minutes

8 minutes

10 minutes

Tiu Keng Leng - LOHAS Park

12 minutes

12 minutes

15 minutes

South Island Line

6 minutes

8 minutes

10 minutes

Line

12:30 am to 2:00 am

2:00 am to 6:00 am

Tung Chung Line

8 minutes

12 minutes

Line

12:30 am to 1:30 am

1:30 am to 3:00 am

3:00 am to 5:30 am

East Rail Line*

Hung Hom - Sheung Shui

7 minutes

10 minutes

15 minutes

West Rail Line

7 minutes

10 minutes

15 minutes

Line

12:00 am to 2:00 am

2:00 am to 3:30 am

3:30 am to 5:30 am

Ma On Shan Line

6.5 minutes

10 minutes

15 minutes

* Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations will be closed at normal time

Light Rail

To provide greater convenience to West Rail Line passengers and residents of the Northwest New Territories, Light Rail routes 505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 706 and 751 will also operate throughout the night at 15 to 18-minute intervals.

MTR Bus

MTR Bus service on routes connecting to the West Rail Line will be enhanced, with Route 506 extending service to 2:00 am while routes K51 and K52 will operate until 1:00 am at a frequency of 12 to 15 minutes.

Airport Express and Disneyland Resort Line

Airport Express and Disneyland Resort Line will operate according to their normal schedules during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Service Enhancements for National Day Fireworks Display (1 October 2018)

Line

Period

Average Train Frequency

(minutes)

Island Line

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm

3

Tsuen Wan Line

3

Kwun Tong Line

3.6

West Rail Line

8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

4

The East Rail Line, Ma On Shan Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, South Island Line, Airport Express, Tung Chung Line, Disneyland Resort Line, Light Rail and MTR Bus will operate according to their normal schedules during the National Day Fireworks Display.

General Reminders

Passengers taking the MTR during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day are recommended to use their Octopus cards. Single journey ticket users are encouraged to purchase two tickets at their starting station, keeping one ticket for their return journey.

To cope with the anticipated increase in passenger flow, special crowd control arrangements will be in place at busy stations such as Jordan, Tsim Sha Tsui, East Tsim Sha Tsui, Admiralty, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Tin Hau. Passengers are reminded to follow the advice from station staff and the police.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:47:03 UTC
