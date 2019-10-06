PRESS STATEMENT 7 October 2019

MTR Forced to Suspend Service on All Rail Lines due to Malicious Vandalism of

Railway Facilities

Radical protestors once again maliciously vandalised and set fires at various MTR stations yesterday (7 October 2019), endangering the safety of passengers, MTR staff and the railway assets. Having regard to the safety of passengers and staff, the MTR Corporation announced at around 7:30pm that while limited services on the Airport Express and some MTR bus routes were maintained, other services of Heavy Rail, Light Rail and MTR bus were suspended. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the reoccurrence of these illegal and irresponsible behaviours, which should not be tolerated. The Corporation had reported the cases to the police.

After the suspension of service of the whole network on 5 October 2019, the Corporation has conducted a review on the complex repair works required as well as a joint risk assessment with the Police and other relevant government departments. The Corporation re-opened 45 Heavy Rail stations providing limited passenger service yesterday morning (6 October 2019). However, at around 4:00pm, multiple stations including Yau Ma Tei and Kowloon Tong stations were maliciously attacked by radical protesters. Station facilities such as entry/exit gates, CCTV cameras and fire equipment etc. were vandalised while arsons occured at the entrances of various stations. Fire sprinklers at various stations had been damaged, causing flooding at these stations. Besides, protesters threw objects at a section near Kowloon Tong Station on the East Rail Line which severely endangered train operations. The Corporation closed the Yau Ma Tei and Kowloon Tong stations at around 4:30pm and 4:50pm respectively. Train service between Kowloon Tong and Hung Hom stations on East Rail Line was suspended. In order to ensure the safety of passengers, MTR staff and railway operations, the Corporation subsequently suspended train service on several rail lines including Tsuen Wan, Kwun Tong, Tseung Kwan O, Island and South Island lines. Later at about 7:30pm, a number of other stations were closed in the network because of heavy damage. As we were no longer in a position to provide safe and reliable service to passengers in the prevailing circumstances, the Corporation had no choice but to make the decision to only maintain limited services on the Airport Express between Hong Kong and Airport stations without stopping at intermediate stations, and some of the bus routes. Other services of Heavy Rail, Light Rail and MTR bus had to be suspended.

The Corporation stresses that MTR staff have been striving to provide safe and smooth railway service to members of the public under feasible and safe conditions. However, multiple stations were once again maliciously and severely damaged, endangering the safety of passengers and staff. The Corporation therefore had no choice but to gradually close the stations and adjust train service. The Corporation expresses its anger over