MTR : Ho Man Tin Station Package Two Property Development Invitation for Expression of Interest

PR079/18 10 September 2018

Ho Man Tin Station Package Two Property Development

Invitation for Expression of Interest

The MTR Corporation will invite developers and/or consortia to submit Expression of Interest ("EOI") for Ho Man Tin Station Package Two Property Development ("Package Two Property Development") tomorrow (11 September 2018). The deadline for submission is 2:00 pm on 17 September 2018.

Ho Man Tin Station Property Development, situated on Kowloon Inland Lot No. 11264 (the "Lot"), is bounded by Chung Hau Street, Fat Kwong Street, Yan Fung Street and Chatham Road North, and is being developed in two packages.

The Package Two Property Development is situated atop MTR Ho Man Tin Station at the southwestern part of the Lot with a maximum residential gross floor area of 59,400 square metres, providing around 900 -1,000 residential units.

After receipt of EOIs, the Corporation will draw up a shortlist of developers and/or consortia to be invited to submit formal tender proposals for the Package Two Property Development.

Information about the EOI invitation will be uploaded on the following webpage when the EOI commences on 11 September 2018: www.mtr.com.hk/en/corporate/properties/tender_properties.html

