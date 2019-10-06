MTR : Hong Kong Emergency Law Fails to Stop Masked Protesters Taking Over Streets

By Dan Strumpf

HONG KONG--Tens of thousands marched across Hong Kong to protest the government's ban on wearing face masks at public gatherings, as backlash grew against the new regulation, enacted under an emergency-powers law.

Protesters turned out despite widespread closures of subway stations, working their way through the city's streets in the rain. Many passed out masks, helmets and umbrellas to fellow protesters, and wore masks themselves in defiance of the ban.

"We're not afraid of getting arrested," said Tiffany, who works in customer service and declined to give her last name. "The government is trying to suppress us even more--that's exactly why this movement started in the first place."

Hong Kong's subway operator, MTR Corp., reopened some stations early Sunday after closing down the city's subway network Friday night and all day Saturday. Some stations that have been vandalized by protesters remained shuttered on Sunday and those that were reopened are set to close earlier than usual, at 9 p.m.

Protesters said the decision by the city's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, to invoke the colonial-era emergency law on Friday wouldn't solve the crisis. The emergency law gives the government sweeping powers to impose curfews, censor media and seize control of ports and transport links. Only the ban on masks has been put into force under the law.

Angela, a recent graduate who works in marketing, said the government's decision to invoke emergency powers has strengthened the protest movement. "It's backfired," she said. "It's made us more angry."

The ban prompted a night of violent clashes across Hong Kong on Friday night, including one in which a police officer shot a 14-year-old boy, who was later arrested on charges of rioting and assaulting police, authorities said. Saturday saw relatively few demonstrations, though in the evening police said protesters erected barricades and vandalized shops in several neighborhoods in the city's northern Kowloon district.

Separately, Hong Kong's High Court rejected a request for an injunction blocking the ban on face masks at a hearing on Sunday. The request--the second in three days--was sought by 24 pro-democracy members of the city's legislative council. The lawmakers argued that Mrs. Lam acted unconstitutionally in bypassing the legislature to issue the ban.

A lawyer for the city said the ban was justified due to "mayhem that we have not seen since 1967," pointing to acts of vandalism and arson at recent protest sites. Lawmakers have requested a judicial review of the emergency law. Another hearing is set for late October.

The citywide unrest, now in its 18th weekend, was sparked by an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong to send suspects for trial in mainland China. Ms. Lam said last month she would withdraw the bill, giving into one of the protesters' key demands. The movement demands the government meet four additional demands, including the establishment of a judge-led commission to investigate allegations of excessive use of force by police.

Sunday's march was broadly peaceful as of late afternoon, though police in a statement said some protesters had blocked roads and erected barricades at locations around the city. Several riot police could be seen occupying overpasses and other elevated areas near areas where protesters had gathered.

Preetika Rana and Joyu Wang contributed to this article.

