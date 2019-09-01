MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass

By Natasha Khan

HONG KONG--Authorities here suspended an express rail link from the city center to the airport as hundreds of protesters began to gather outside the airport in a bid to reprise an earlier occupation that brought the aviation hub to a standstill.

Protesters began to gather outside the airport in the early afternoon Sunday, chanting slogans including, "Stand with Hong Kong! Fight for Freedom!" The airport authority last month obtained an injunction that restrains people from obstructing the airport. It also implemented heightened security for entering the airport complex.

The city's subway operator, MTR Corp., said Sunday it was suspending transportation to the airport at the request of the Hong Kong government and the airport authority around 1:30 p.m. Traffic began to back up on a bridge that connects the city to the airport at around 2 p.m., though flights seemed to be scheduled as normal.

Last month, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the airport in protest, causing flight cancellations and travel disruptions. MTR Corp. said Sunday it would also suspend the in-town check-in service until further notice.

Write to Natasha Khan at natasha.khan@wsj.com