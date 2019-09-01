Log in
MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass

09/01/2019 | 04:16am EDT

By Natasha Khan

HONG KONG--Authorities here suspended an express rail link from the city center to the airport as hundreds of protesters began to gather outside the airport in a bid to reprise an earlier occupation that brought the aviation hub to a standstill.

Protesters began to gather outside the airport in the early afternoon Sunday, chanting slogans including, "Stand with Hong Kong! Fight for Freedom!" The airport authority last month obtained an injunction that restrains people from obstructing the airport. It also implemented heightened security for entering the airport complex.

The city's subway operator, MTR Corp., said Sunday it was suspending transportation to the airport at the request of the Hong Kong government and the airport authority around 1:30 p.m. Traffic began to back up on a bridge that connects the city to the airport at around 2 p.m., though flights seemed to be scheduled as normal.

A highway to the airport was packed with taxis and airport-bound public buses, with online maps estimating a 30 minutes of congestion on a stretch that typically takes just a few minutes to cross.

Last month, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the airport in protest, causing flight cancellations and travel disruptions. MTR Corp. said Sunday it would also suspend the in-town check-in service until further notice.

Preetika Rana contributed to this article.

Write to Natasha Khan at natasha.khan@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
